(Updates with U.S. comment)
SANAA Oct 15 Two Americans held captive in
Yemen were freed and flown to Muscat in neighbouring Oman on
Saturday night after Omani officials mediated their release,
Omani state media reported.
Oman state television broadcast footage of the two Americans
disembarking from a plane belonging to the Royal Air Force of
Oman. Yemenis wounded in the civil war there were also flown
over for treatment in Oman aboard the same plane, it reported.
A Foreign Ministry official told the broadcaster Oman had
worked with Yemeni authorities in Sanaa to secure the Americans'
release. A Houthi official confirmed their departure from Sanaa.
The U.S. State Department expressed gratitude to the Omani
government for facilitating the release and recognised the
action as a "humanitarian gesture" by the Houthis, the northern
Yemeni armed group that seized control of the capital Sanaa in
2014.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Omar Fahmy, Katie Paul and Matt
Spetalnick; Editing by Kevin Liffey)