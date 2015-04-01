By Noah Browning
| DUBAI, April 1
DUBAI, April 1 Saudi Arabia is trying to drive a
wedge between its Houthi foes and their main ally, powerful
ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, as part of its military
campaign against the Shi'ite group which controls much of Yemen,
a Houthi official said on Wednesday.
The Iran-allied Houthi militia has weathered seven days of
Saudi-led air strikes and continued to advance on several
fronts, with vital support from army units loyal to Saleh.
Houthi politburo member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said Saudi
Arabia ultimately seeks to split their alliance and incite Saleh
to turn on the Houthis - warning they would "end" the veteran
autocrat if he tried to do so.
"They supported Ali Saleh for 35 years - for now he's
rejected fighting us. But he's not doing it out of love for us,
but fear," Bukhaiti told Reuters by telephone from Sanaa.
Saleh seized power in a 1978 coup and ruled for three
decades through a combination of force and guile over Yemen's
kaleidescope of armed tribal, separatist and militant groups. He
fought the Houthis for nine years from 2002-2009, before
resigning after Arab Spring street protests against him in 2011.
Analysts say he has backed the Houthis for months, helping
to stop any serious army resistance when they seized the capital
Sanaa in September and using his party's continued dominance in
parliament to weaken his successor Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
They believe his ultimate aim is to help the Houthis defeat
their common enemies, and then use his extensive political base
to build a role as powerbroker before turning on the rebel group
and installing his son Ahmed Ali Saleh as president.
Saleh has called for an end to the Saudi bombardment,
pledging in return that neither he nor any member of his family
would seek the presidency. But his appeals to Riyadh have, in
public at least, fallen on deaf ears.
"Now he's in a critical position," Bukhaiti said. "They're
asking him to fight us and to work against us, but if he makes
any move against us, he'll end," he said. The Houthis have
already fought other top military and tribal figures and forced
those leaders to flee into exile.
He did not say how Saudi Arabia had tried to turn Saleh
against the Houthis.
Hadi is sitting out the fighting in the Saudi capital Riyadh
while his loyalists - a mix of Sunni Muslim tribes and armed
separatists from his heartland in Yemen's formerly independent
south - battle the Houthis.
The Houthi advance has been undeterred by the campaign of
air strikes by Saudi Arabia backed up by nine other countries,
leading the Houthis to believe a ground push is coming.
"We expect there to be a ground invasion of Yemen,
especially after the collaborators with the coalition fell in so
many of their positions. They can't secure Hadi's legitimacy
except by putting their foot down," Bukhaiti said.
United Nations-backed talks among Yemen's parties on the
country's political transition have paused since the bombing
began, Bukhaiti said, and no new initiative has been made for
their resumption.
He said the Houthis were open to talks resuming as long as
Hadi does not participate or return as president - a condition
which is at odds with Riyadh's stated war aim.
"If there were sincere intentions among all the political
forces, we would be able to come to an agreement to appoint a
consensus president and a power-sharing government," Bukhaiti
said.
"Hadi's presence as a side in the dialogue is rejected,
because he is an item in the talks now, not a side. Some sides
are calling for his return, but we reject this."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)