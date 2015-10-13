DUBAI Oct 13 The leader of Yemen's Houthis
urged all followers on Tuesday to head to war fronts to repel
what he called invaders, a reference to an Arab coalition that
intervened to overturn the rule of his Iranian-allied group over
large parts of the country.
The televised remarks by Abdel-Malek al-Houthi were his
first in public since Yemen's government last week dismissed as
a "manoeuvre" the Houthis' acceptance of a U.N.-sponsored plan
to end Yemen's more than six-month-old civil war.
"Everyone must move to the front lines," Houthi said. "We
cannot sacrifice our dignity and freedom and independence. We
will defend our land and our honour."
Over 5,000 people have been killed in fighting pitting the
Houthis and local forces loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah
Saleh against a Saudi-led alliance that, since entering the
Arabian Peninsula conflict in March, has retaken some territory
as it seeks to reinstate President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Houthi forces continue to control the capital Sanaa and much
of north Yemen close to the Saudi border, but face an offensive
by Yemeni government and Gulf coalition forces thrusting
northwards, with Sanaa their ultimate goal, after ousting the
Houthis from the major southern port of Aden in July.
The Houthis have sent letters to U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
declaring their acceptance of the peace plan, which includes a
Security Council resolution adopted in April calling on the
Houthis to quit cities captured since September last year.
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi made no mention of peace efforts in
his remarks. "Today there is an invasion and attempts to occupy
this country, and it is of importance that the Yemeni people are
aware of this truth that there are those who wish to control
this country," he said.
He made a string of derogatory comments about Saudi Arabia.
In one many Arabs would understood as insulting, he said Israel
and Saudi Arabia were "a shared entity in a single project."
Speaking in Riyadh at a joint news conference with visiting
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Saudi Foreign Minister
Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that it was up to the Houthis and
Saleh to bring an end to the war in Yemen.
"They are the ones who started this and they are the ones
who continue this. We believe that the political process is the
better option and that the Houthis and Saleh forces should avail
themselves of this opportunity and reach a settlement."
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Hadeel al Sayegh; Writing by
William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich)