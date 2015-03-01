ADEN, March 1 President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
accused his predecessor on Sunday of conspiring with Iran to
scuttle a 2011 deal backed by Gulf states to transfer power to
him in cooperation with the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group.
Hadi, who assumed office in 2012 after Ali Abdullah Saleh
resigned following months of protests against his 33-year rule,
fled to the southern port city of Aden last month after the
Houthis battled their way to the presidential palace.
He told tribal leaders, heads of political parties and other
figures at a meeting in Aden that Saleh, who heads the General
People's Congress party, the biggest bloc in parliament, had
sent a parliamentary delegation to Iran to coordinate efforts to
undermine the power transfer deal.
"Hadi said that this alliance between Saleh and the Houthis,
in coordination with Iran, was behind the fall of Sanaa on Sept.
21 to the Houthi militias," a source at the meeting told
Reuters. "No, the historic city (Sanaa) has become an occupied
capital," he added.
The United Nations Security Council last year accused Saleh
of working with the Houthis to destabilise Yemen and imposed
targeted sanctions on him and two senior Houthi leaders for
threatening the peace and stability of the country.
Hadi has denied the charges.
Stability in Yemen, which shares a long border with the
world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is important for the
West. The impoverished country of 25 million has emerged as
another frontline in a regional tussle for influence between
rival powers Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The Houthis, who control much of the northern half of the
country and run government ministries in Sanaa, on Saturday
signed a civil aviation deal with Iran under which they will
operate 14 flights a week in both directions, the Houthi-run
state news agency said.
The first flight arrived in Sanaa on Sunday, and a
delegation headed by one of the group's top leaders flew to
Tehran heading an economic delegation to discuss cooperation
between the two countries, the Houthi-run Saba news agency said.
The power struggle between the Muslim Shi'ite Houthis in
Sanaa and Hadi in Aden casts more doubt on United
Nations-sponsored talks to resolve Yemen's crisis peacefully,
and exacerbates sectarian and regional splits which may plunge
the country into civil war.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden, Mohammed Ghobari in
Sanaa, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Ralph Boulton)