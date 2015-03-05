By By Mohammed Ghobari
| SANAA, March 5
SANAA, March 5 Yemen's dominant Shi'ite Muslim
Houthi militia seized the offices of a political conciliation
body late on Wednesday, hours after the president refused
U.N.-brokered talks with their powerful movement unless they
withdrew from Sanaa.
Yemen, a neighbour of top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and
global security worry because of its strong al Qaeda presence,
is caught in a stand-off between Western-backed President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Houthi clan, now the country's de
facto rulers who are supported by Iran.
Last month, Hadi fled Houthi house arrest to the southern
port city of Aden and re-established his presidency there. Soon
afterwards, the United Nations announced it would mediate in a
dialogue between the two sides, warning that Yemen was sliding
towards civil war.
Around 15 armed Houthis forced their way into and searched
the offices of the National Dialogue's secretariat in Sanaa late
on Wednesday, the general secretariat said in a statement.
With these actions, the Houthis, who left armed guards in
front of the building, were hampering a potential political
settlement, the secretariat said.
"As everyone knows, the general secretariat is a technical
apparatus which is neutral ... It cannot work under the
authority and control of any political party," it said in the
statement.
An employee at the secretariat told Reuters that Hadi has
told it to relocate to Aden and continue its work from there,
but the statement asked for the Houthis to let the secretariat
continue its work in Sanaa.
HADI WANTS SANAA BACK
Yemen's National Dialogue once played a key role in the
country's attempt to move to democracy after a 2011 uprising
toppled long-time ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh and Hadi took over in
a Gulf-brokered power transfer.
Hampered by Yemen's intricate patchwork of political,
religious and tribal allegiances, the initative failed, but the
takeover of its headquarters by the Houthis comes at a sensitive
time.
The U.N. talks to resolve the deadlock have only just begun,
and Hadi has already signalled that he will not negotiate unless
the Houthis vacate the capital.
On Wednesday, he rejected two proposals put to him for
solving the crisis, both of which would have preserved his title
as president, participants in a meeting with the U.N.'s Jamal
Benomar told Reuters.
Meanwhile, most of Yemen has been left without state
services or authority, and deadly violence is a daily occurrence
as Houthis, state security forces, tribesmen, southern
separatists and al Qaeda militants clash with each other.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Maha El Dahan;
Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky)