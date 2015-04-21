* Houthis outgunned by planes, but skilled at guerrilla war
* Group's leader says will resist Saudis "by any means"
* Soldiers and Houthi militiamen fight across vast front
SANAA, April 21 It's a nightly exercise in
futility: Yemen's Houthis fire rifles at Saudi F-15 jets
thundering overhead. But the guerrillas' Kalashnikovs would be
more formidable if and when Saudi Arabia decided to fight a
ground war.
Cairo and Riyadh said this month they were discussing a
"major military manoeuvre" in Saudi Arabia, a sign the Saudi-led
alliance bombing the Houthis may make good on threats to launch
a ground push across the kingdom's southern border into Yemen.
The air campaign has made little headway since it began on
March 26, prompted by the Iranian-allied Houthis's military
takeover of large parts of Yemen. The Saudis and their allies
see the push as an unacceptable extension of Tehran's reach into
Riyadh's backyard, but have not committed to an invasion.
The Houthis are confident their experience in mountain
warfare in their northern stronghold would give their Arab
adversaries pause. A 2009-2010 war against government forces
backed by Saudi Arabia left around 200 Saudi soldiers dead.
"The American-Saudi coalition knows a ground invasion will
fail, especially with the continuous advance of the army backed
up by the (armed Houthis) on different fronts," Mohammed
al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi politburo, told Reuters.
Outgunned but insisting they are winning what they describe
as a revolution against al Qaeda militants and corrupt lackeys
of the West, the Shi'ite fighters have advanced on sandal-shod
feet and by pick-up truck in battles across Yemen.
Their foes on the ground are a mix of those army units still
loyal to the Saudi-backed government, whose leaders have fled to
Riyadh, and local Sunnis, some militant, others not.
A smiling Houthi fighter in a camouflage jacket addressed
those opponents via the Houthi TV channel at an army base it
seized recently in the central province of Ibb.
"We say to you: the House of Saud, America and Israel
haven't been able to help you," he said, as armed comrades
decked in tribal robes jostled to show off their guns on camera.
POWERFUL ALLIES
The Yemeni state pounded the Houthi insurgents in six wars
that flattened villages in the northern highlands that are home
to Yemen's Zaydi Shi'ite sect from 2002 to 2009.
But the military failed to quell the fighters, who burst
forth to take over Sanaa and much of the country in September.
Not just country grit, but an alliance with the ex-president
and his army loyalists has eased their way.
Ali Abdullah Saleh ruled Yemen for over three decades and
his military was once the scourge of the Houthis. But after Arab
Spring protests forced him from power in 2012, he made common
cause with his former enemies to settle scores with the backers
of his successor, Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Iran and the Houthis deny they have any military or economic
relationship, but a senior Iranian official told Reuters in
December a "few hundred" elite Iranian military personnel were
in Yemen training Houthi fighters, and around a hundred Yemeni
militiamen had traveled to Iran over the year.
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the group's leader, said on Sunday
Yemen would not surrender and vowed resistance "by any means".
Houthi officials say they seek a negotiated solution to the
political crisis, but a ground war may play to their strengths.
"The idea of a war in general was not something the Houthis
were going to be afraid of, and if this morphed into a ground
invasion - given their experience, this would give them another
card," said Farea al-Muslimi, a researcher with the Carnegie
Middle East Center.
"This isn't a group that came to power by elections, but by
force, and its future moves may not be swayed no matter how much
pressure is put on it and Yemeni people," he added.
DAGGERS, TANKS
The Houthis' progress has convinced them they can rid the
country of hardline Sunni militants who have denounced them as
non-Muslims worthy of death and last month bombed two Houthi
mosques in Sanaa, killing at least 137 worshippers.
Yemen's branch of al Qaeda is one of the network's most
ambitious: it has fought its own insurgency against the Yemeni
state for a decade and plotted to blow up U.S.-bound airliners.
"We are confronting Hadi's militias, which include al Qaeda
elements, in order to rid the south of al Qaeda's influence,"
Houthi official al-Boukhaiti said.
The soldiers and militiamen fight together across a tangled
front stretching hundreds of miles.
Yet alliances in Yemen have always been fickle. Saleh said
in an interview on Sunday that he would "deal positively" with a
United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a
ceasefire, underscoring doubts on his alliance with the Houthis.
"The role of (Saleh's) army at the front is hazy, and it's
clear the Houthis have a real will and unified command structure
which the army units lack," a Yemeni politician, who declined to
use his name for security reasons, told Reuters.
For Houthi footsoldiers like Mohammed al-Asseri in Sanaa,
the bombs of their neighbours and the will of the United Nations
are not enough to curb their ambitions. "The Security Council or
any state which bombs Yemen or puts it under siege will have to
answer to the Yemeni people," he said.
