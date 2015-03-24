DUBAI, March 24 Houthi forces confronting fighters loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are not targeting his Aden base or any other region but merely defending the country against Islamist militants, a Houthi official said on Tuesday.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti also told Reuters that the movement saw no reason to move peace talks out of Yemen to Qatar but had not definitively rejected the idea. A Qatari foreign ministry source said earlier Doha would host talks between Yemen's factions, although no date had been set.

(Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Angus MacSwan)