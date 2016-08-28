SANAA Aug 28 Yemen's Houthi-run governing
council said on Sunday it was ready to restart peace talks with
the country's exiled government provided a Saudi-led coalition
stopped attacking and besieging Houthi-held territories.
U.N.-sponsored negotiations to end 18 months of fighting in
the impoverished country on Saudi Arabia's southern border
collapsed earlier this month and the dominant Iran-allied Houthi
movement there resumed shelling attacks into the kingdom.
At its weekly meeting at Sanaa's presidential palace, the
council said that its willingness to restart peace talks was
contingent on the "total cessation of the aggression and lifting
of the unjust siege on the Yemeni people".
