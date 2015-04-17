(Adds details on crisis in Yemen, comments.)
GENEVA, April 17 The United Nations launched an
appeal on Friday for almost $275 million to aid 7.5 million
people in Yemen over the next three months, as fighting
intensifies in the south and air strikes pound 18 of Yemen's 22
provinces.
About 150,000 people have been displaced, 50 percent more
than the previous U.N. estimate, the U.N. humanitarian agency
OCHA said, citing local sources. The agency said health
facilities had reported 767 deaths from March 19 to April 13,
almost certainly an underestimate.
"Thousands of families have now fled their homes as a result
of the fighting and air strikes," the U.N. humanitarian
coordinator for Yemen, Johannes Van Der Klaauw, said in a
statement. "Ordinary families are struggling to access health
care, water, food and fuel - basic requirements for their
survival."
The fighting had destroyed, damaged or disrupted at least
five hospitals, 15 schools, Yemen's three main airports, two
bridges, two factories and four mosques, as well as markets,
power stations and water and sanitation facilities, OCHA said.
"Public water services covering 1 million people are at
serious risk of collapse," the U.N. appeal document said.
"Hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties, including people who
have been direct victims of violence and those suffering severe
burns from explosions."
Even before the current conflict, Yemen was in a large-scale
humanitarian crisis, with 15.9 million people -- 61 percent of
the population -- estimated to require some kind of humanitarian
aid.
The U.N. calculates it needs $273.7 million to provide what
Yemen needs. The largest part -- $144.5 million -- aims to
ensure food security for 2.6 million people. Yemen already had
10.5 million people classed as "food insecure" in December 2014.
That number has now risen to 12 million and is expected to rise
further as the fighting continues.
An estimated 100,000 tonnes of food are needed each month,
but current World Food Programme stocks are limited to 37,000
tonnes, the appeal document said.
"Humanitarian food stocks in-country are insufficient to
meet growing needs and the dramatic decline in commercial
imports is threatening the wider food supply," it said. "Farmers
are missing an entire cropping cycle, which will further reduce
food availability."
