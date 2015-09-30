(Corrects toll to all Yemenis killed, not just civilians)
* Many Yemeni cities badly damaged by civil war
* Gulf aid paying for Aden revival
* Coalition blockade adding to human woe in other parts
By Angus McDowall
ADEN, Sept 30 The shell holes, burnt-out tanks
and endless rubble that now disfigure the Dar Saad neighbourhood
of northern Aden illustrate the violence of Yemen's civil war
and point to the challenges facing its other ravaged cities.
Even before the shells started to fall in Yemen early this
year it was one of the poorest Arab states, suffering
malnourishment, illiteracy, scant medical care, unemployment and
weak infrastructure.
Now, after months of war that has left much of the southern
cities of Aden and Taiz in ruins from shelling and
streetfighting, the northern city of Saada wrecked by coalition
airstrikes, and many other areas extensively damaged, Yemen
faces an acute crisis.
"Yemen is one of the most dire places anywhere," said World
Food Programme spokeswoman Bettina Luescher in Geneva.
Battles between Gulf-backed forces against the northern
Houthi militia and troops loyal to a former president continue
in many parts of Yemen, but most fighting stopped in Aden in
July, and efforts to resume basic services have begun.
Reuters toured the city on a visit arranged by the Saudi
army, giving an early glimpse at the extent of its destruction,
weeks after the end of four months of intense street fighting.
Dar Saad suffered more fighting than most other districts of
the city because of its location on a main road north, but even
here, the sight of women and children scurrying into an alleyway
shows life is starting to return.
Inside Republic Hospital, one of Aden's largest, but now
lying empty, without electricity, and badly damaged by shelling
on its first floor, a few workmen this week started to repaint a
ward as engineers assessed the work needed to reopen it.
Work on the hospitals, on electricity stations, on schools
and on restarting some form of police service, is being paid for
by Gulf countries whose armed forces started a military campaign
in March to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
At Aden's airport, C130 transport planes constantly land,
bringing in relief supplies from Gulf states. In areas
controlled by the Houthis, by contrast, Gulf warplanes are
hammering enemy targets - and, say local residents, often
hitting civilians too, something the Saudi-led coalition denies.
ONE STEP BELOW FAMINE
The United Nations says at least 5,428 Yemenis have been
killed in the civil war since coalition air strikes began on
March 26, but beyond the direct casualties from warfare, many
others may have died from a lack of food, medicine and shelter.
Outside Aden's port, the country's largest, container ships
and tankers could be seen waiting their turn to dock. But a
coalition naval blockade and an inability to deliver aid that
arrives, has exacerbated the crisis, the UN says.
"Ten out of 22 governorates in Yemen are classified as
facing food insecurity at emergency level, that is just one step
below famine," said Luescher.
Near the port, on the isthmus road to Aden's peninsula, an
elderly minibus taxi, its door open and with a yellow stripe
along its white side, bumped past a flock of flamingos wading in
the turquoise bay on one side, and a burnt-out car on the other.
The driver peered over the spiderweb of cracks spreading
from two bullet holes in the windscreen as he drove a woman and
child towards Abyan Beach, where the Eid holiday crowds had
gathered to enjoy the golden evening sun and warm sea breeze.
Two headscarved girls buzzed along the sand on a quadbike,
past a group of a dozen boys playing with an orange football
that they had to keep retrieving from the waves.
But behind them, along the corniche, the pleasure pavilions
and cafes where they might have reclined a few months ago now
lay smashed, bullet marks peppering their concrete sides and
their steel window frames twisted from explosive blasts.
GHOST TOWN
When Yemen's Vice President Khaled al-Bahah returned to Aden
from exile in Riyadh after the Houthis and Saleh's forces were
evicted from the humid Indian Ocean city by Gulf-backed fighters
in July, it was a ghost town. Now residents are moving back.
"Half its districts were completely empty. Nobody was there
because the Houthis were there before. There was no water, no
electricity. Just imagine coming to a city where there are no
people," he said.
On the once elegant main street along Mualla district, few
of the tall apartment buildings were untouched by bullets or
explosions and a large pool of dark sewage had gathered in one
part of the road.
"Now it is coming back again. It is a little bit ugly, but
it is recovering," Bahah told reporters in Aden's Qasr Hotel,
where Hadi's government has been based since its gradual return
from exile in Riyadh over recent weeks.
Everywhere outside, large groups of children played in the
streets, gathering on corners where dusty, uneven pool tables
and table football games had been set up, and standing near
grocer shops to suck sweet pink confectionary from plastic bags.
In one dense neighbourhood, where two shellpocked houses
showed where the Houthis had set up a base during the fighting,
Mohammed Salim Abu al-Jaid stood by the roadside selling potato
chips from a metal fryer, three young daughters standing nearby.
"All the people left here when the Houthis came. After
Ramadan we came back. The situation now is very good," he said.
But behind him, a stinking pile of uncollected rubbish rotted in
the road and, in the absence of police, a group of armed men
lounged on the corner opposite.
