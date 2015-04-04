GENEVA, April 4 The International Committee of
the Red Cross said on Saturday three shipments of aid and
medical staff it is trying to send to Yemen were still blocked,
despite appeals to the Saudi-led military coalition which
controls Yemeni air space and ports.
The ICRC is seeking security guarantees for two planes to
Sanaa, one with medical supplies for up to 1,000 wounded people
and a second with 30 tonnes of medical and water sanitation
supplies, as well as a boat to take a surgical team to Aden.
The aid organisation on Tuesday accused the Saudi-led
coalition, which is waging a 10-day-old campaign of air strikes
on Houthi fighters in Yemen, of preventing aid
deliveries.
"Our supplies are still blocked," spokeswoman Sitara Jabeen
said. "The situation is getting worse, every passing hour people
are dying in Yemen and we need to bring this in urgently".
She was speaking ahead of a United Nations Security Council
meeting called by Russia to discuss a humanitarian pause in the
air strikes.
U.N. relief coordinator Valerie Amos said on Thursday 519
people have been killed in the fighting in the past two weeks
and nearly 1,700 wounded, without specifying whether those
figures included combatants.
Another emergency medical aid group, Medecins Sans
Frontieres, has also said that airport closures and naval
restrictions in Yemen have prevented it from sending in medical
teams and supplies.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Dominic Evans,
editing by William Hardy)