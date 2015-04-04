* Aid agency ready to deliver 48 tonnes of medical supplies
* Says "hopeful", still negotiating with all sides
* Saudi-led coalition controls Yemen's air space and ports
By Stephanie Nebehay and Mohammad Mukhashaf
GENEVA/ADEN, April 4 The International Committee
of the Red Cross appealed on Saturday for an immediate 24-hour
halt to hostilities in Yemen to deliver life-saving medical aid
into the country where it said the humanitarian situation was
dire.
The Saudi-led military coalition conducting air strikes in
Yemen was still blocking three shipments of aid and medical
staff, aid agency said earlier. Talks were being held with all
parties, spokeswoman Sitara Jabeen said.
"All air, land and sea routes must be opened without delay
for at least 24 hours to enable help to reach people cut off
after more than a week of intense air strikes and fierce ground
fighting nationwide," the ICRC said in a statement.
The Saudi-led coalition, which is bombing Iran-allied Houthi
fighters and army units fighting forces loyal to President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, has taken control of Yemeni air space
and ports since it began its offensive ten days ago.
More than 48 tonnes of medicines and surgical kits - enough
to treat up to 3,000 people - are ready to leave for Yemen by
boat and plane, pending clearance, the statement said. An ICRC
surgical team of four is on standby in Djibouti to go to Aden.
"Because there have been positive developments in our
discussions, we are hopeful of getting all clearances needed by
Sunday," Jabeen told Reuters.
SHORTAGES
Hospitals and clinics are running low on medicines and
equipment, according to the ICRC, which has 300 aid workers in
Yemen, including foreigners. Many areas suffer fuel and water
shortages, and food stocks are being depleted, it said.
"We urgently need an immediate halt to the fighting, to
allow families in the worst affected areas, such as Aden, to
venture out to get food and water, or to seek medical care,"
said Robert Mardini, head of the ICRC's operations in the Near
and Middle East. "For the wounded, their chances of survival
depend on action within hours, not days."
The United Nations Security Council was due to hold a
meeting called by Russia to discuss a humanitarian pause in the
air strikes.
U.N. relief coordinator Valerie Amos said on Thursday 519
people have been killed in the fighting and nearly 1,700
wounded, without specifying whether those figures included
combatants.
Residents of central Aden, the southern city where Houthi
fighters and their allies have been battling forces loyal to
Hadi, said on Saturday some areas had been without water or
electricity for two days.
"How can we work? This is unacceptable. How long can people
live without water or electricity?" said Mohammad Fara'a, a
resident of Aden's central Crater district, which was briefly
captured on Thursday by Houthi forces.
Another Crater resident, Hassan Abdallah, said people were
resorting to a long-disused well at one of the city's mosques to
get water. In the adjacent Mualla neighbourhood, Abdu Hassan
said his family was using up the last water in their tank.
"When that runs out, God knows what we will do," he said.
Writing by Stephanie Nebehay and Dominic Evans
Raissa Kasolowsky)