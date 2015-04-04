GENEVA, April 4 The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on Saturday for an immediate 24-hour halt to hostilities in Yemen to deliver life-saving medical aid into the country where it said the humanitarian situation was dire and wounded were dying.

"All air, land and sea routes must be opened without delay for at least 24 hours to enable help to reach people cut off after more than a week of intense air strikes and fierce ground fighting nationwide," the ICRC said in a statement.

The aid agency, which said earlier that the Saudi-led military coalition conducting air strikes in Yemen was still blocking three shipments of aid and medical staff, is negotiating with all parties, spokeswoman Sitara Jabeen said.

"Because there have been positive developments in our discussions, we are hopeful of getting all clearances needed by Sunday," she told Reuters. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)