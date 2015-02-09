Anti-Houthi protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in the southwestern city of Taiz February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

SANAA Two parties walked out of resumed talks on Yemen's political crisis on Monday after saying they had received threats from the country's dominant Houthi movement.

Yemen's years-long political crisis risks escalating into a full-blown civil war pitting regional, political, tribal and sectarian rivals against each other in a nation that shares a long border with top global oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

Western countries also fear that further chaos in Yemen could give more space to a branch of al Qaeda based there, which has attempted to launch attacks on international airliners.

Islah, a big opposition party that merges Islamist and tribal interests, and the smaller Nasserist Organisation, quit Monday's first round of talks saying they had been threatened by a Houthi representative at the negotiations, Mehdi al-Meshaat.

"He (Meshaat) wanted to impose the choices of the group by force," said Nasserite Organisation secretary general Abdullah al-Noman.

The Shi'ite Houthis seized control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa last September after a decade-long rebellion and overran the homes of top officials last month, leading former president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government to resign.

Last Friday the Houthi group, headed by Abdel-Malik al Houthi, said it would impose a new "presidential council" on Yemen in a unilateral declaration that was initially rejected by most other factions in the country. [ID:nL6N0VG3J9]

However, on Sunday the United Nations envoy Jamal Benomar said new talks between the Houthis and other parties to resolve the crisis would take place.

