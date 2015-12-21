Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi speaks to the media after the Yemen peace talks in Switzerland in Bern December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERN/CAIRO A troubled ceasefire in Yemen has been extended by one week on condition that Houthi forces commit to the truce, the country's foreign minister said on Sunday.

Abdel Malek al-Mekhlafi made the announcement to reporters in Switzerland where peace talks ended earlier on Sunday.

Yemen's warring sides have agreed to meet again on Jan. 14 to continue talks but the location is yet to be decided.

Mekhlafi said the extension of the ceasefire was subject to Houthi forces' commitment to the truce.

The ceasefire coincided with the start of the United Nations-backed talks on Dec. 15.

Though Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have accused each other of many violations of the ceasefire, it did significantly reduce the fighting and allowed for deliveries of small amounts of badly needed aid to the war zones.

