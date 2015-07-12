SANAA At least 10 people were killed in air strikes overnight in Yemen, relatives and medical sources said, as a Saudi-led coalition continued bombing the capital on Sunday in violation of a temporary humanitarian truce.

The United Nations-brokered pause in the fighting was meant to last a week to allow aid deliveries to the country's 21 million people who have endured more than three months of bombing and civil war.

A coalition of Arab states has been bombarding the Iranian-allied Houthi rebel movement - Yemen's dominant force - since late March in a bid to reinstate President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled to Riyadh.

A family of eight travelling in several vehicles were killed in an air strike on Saturday night in the central province of al-Baida, and two other civilians were killed in the southern city of Taiz.

A Reuters witness said air strikes on the capital Sanaa resumed on Sunday morning.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency said 12 people, including two children, were killed in Saudi-led air strikes across the country. Saba said the air strikes also hit clinics linked to the military hospital in Sanaa as well as trucks carrying food supplies in southern Aden.

The Arab coalition said on Saturday that the Yemeni government in exile had not asked it to observe the truce. But the U.N. Secretary General's office said beforehand that President Hadi had "communicated his acceptance of the pause to the coalition to ensure their support."

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Digby Lidstone)