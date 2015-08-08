DUBAI Three soldiers from the United Arab Emirates have been killed while taking part in a Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen's dominant Houthi group, UAE state news agency WAM said on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of other Sunni Muslim states have been fighting since March to restore Yemen's exiled government and to repel the Iran-allied, Shi'ite Houthis, who took control of the capital Sanaa in September.

At least two other Emirati soldiers have been killed in Yemen since the offensive began. The UAE has not given details on how they died.

The coalition has been supporting anti-Houthi fighters with air strikes, military training and the delivery of tanks and heavy artillery, and the Houthis have suffered weeks of setbacks.

Gulf-backed southern Yemeni fighters who are based in the southern port of Aden, which they won back from the Houthis last month, made gains against the Houthis in heavy fighting in the southern province of Dalea on Saturday.

