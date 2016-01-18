CAIRO Air raids by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 15 policemen and wounded more than 20 people when they hit police buildings in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, overnight, medical and police sources said on Monday.

The strikes hit a local police building and the headquarters of the traffic police, according to medics and residents, who said some people remained trapped under the rubble.

Two police sources said the number of deaths in the strike against the police building has risen to 25, most of whom were policemen. They could not provide a breakdown of the number of policemen and civilians killed. More than 30 were wounded, the sources said.

A mostly Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Iran-allied Houthis, who control the capital, since March. Nearly 6,000 people are known to have died, around half of them civilians, according to U.N. figures.

On Sunday, six people were killed and several wounded when a suicide car bomb exploded outside the home of the director of security for the port city of Aden, eyewitnesses and medics said. Later on Monday, gunmen on a motorcycle shot dead a judge as he was leaving his home in Aden, witnesses and a local security official said.

The incidents highlight the security chaos in the port city, the temporary seat of Yemen's embattled government, as its loyalists seek to wrest Sanaa from the Houthis with support from a Saudi-led coalition.

