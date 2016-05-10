A boy and a girl stand at the Shawqaba camp for internally displaced people who were forced to leave their villages by the war in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad/Files

CAIRO Warring parties in Yemen reached a preliminary agreement on Tuesday to release all prisoners beginning within 20 days, sources at U.N.-backed peace talks in Kuwait said.

The agreement is one of the most important milestones yet in nearly three weeks of negotiations that have in recent days struggled to maintain a ceasefire on the ground and appeared headed for collapse.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen's conflict a year ago, mainly with air strikes in support of the country's internationally-recognised government.

A tentative U.N-backed ceasefire has been in place since last month to give the peace talks in Kuwait a chance, but both sides have regularly accused each other of violations.

