WASHINGTON Jan 21 Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose
home has been surrounded by Houthi rebels after days of
fighting, remains the legitimate leader of Yemen, and the United
States is in contact with him, the State Department said on
Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, State Department spokeswoman Jen
Psaki also said U.S. counter-terrorism cooperation with Yemen
was continuing for the time being despite the unrest in the Arab
state, which some of its neighbors described as a coup.
The Houthis and some of Hadi's allies denied he had been
overthrown as president of Yemen, where the United States
carries out drone strikes against one of the most powerful
branches of al Qaeda.
"The legitimate Yemeni government is led by President Hadi.
We remain in touch with him. He is in his home," Psaki said at a
regular briefing. Asked about U.S. counter-terrorism work with
Yemen's government, Psaki replied: "at this point in time, it's
ongoing."
Psaki would not say whether the United States might shrink
its diplomatic presence in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, something it
often does in cases of civil unrest abroad, saying only: "there
has not been a change, at this point, in our security posture on
the ground."
A U.S. security official said the Houthis have not declared
that they have ousted the government or taken it over
themselves, although Washington believes Hadi's government could
be overthrown.
"This is so fluid. We see hour by hour what's happening."
said another U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"It's important for us to continue to work with him (Hadi) and
publicly talk about that because it's not beneficial to suggest
otherwise."
