March 26 Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it
had launched military operations in Yemen, carrying out air
strikes in coordination with a 10-country coalition seeking to
beat back Houthi militia forces besieging the southern city of
Aden where the country's president had taken refuge.
With the Saudi-led military assault, the Middle East's top
oil power has been drawn into the worsening Yemeni conflict.
The crisis risks spiraling into a proxy war with Shi'ite
Iran backing the Houthis, whose leaders adhere to the branch of
Shi'ite Islam, and Saudi Arabia and the other regional Sunni
Muslim monarchies backing Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi.
COMMENTARY:
JOHN MCCARTHY, PRESIDENT OF THE AUSTRALIA INSTITUTE OF
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
"Saudi Arabia is worried that Yemen will become a proxy for
Iran, essentially taking control of what had been a
Sunni-dominated country congenial to Saudi's interest. Saudi is
looking at Iran's advances in Iraq and I think they are finding
themselves squeezed by a country that they regard as their chief
rival for regional dominance. I wouldn't be surprised to see
Saudi ground support at some stage. In the absence of the
Americans, who have temporarily quit the field, the Saudi's will
think they have no choice but to go in pretty hard. We are going
to see redesign of the region."
RODGER SHANAHAN, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, RESEARCH FELLOW AT THE
LOWY INSTITUTE
"I would be surprised if they become committed to any
large-scale ground force because it is such a complex society.
The last time they came up against the Houthis, who are less
powerful, their ground forces didn't perform particularly well.
SUSANNE DAHLGREN, VISITING RESEARCH ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN
THE MIDDLE EAST INSTITUTE, NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE
"In 2009 the Saudi air force was used to help the Yemeni
army in fighting the Houthis, but they did not win. So the
Saudis must be extra careful now. So far they have not bombed
the populous south. I hope they keep it that way for a long
time. It is vital that the majority of Yemeni people accept the
military intervention."
LI GUOFU, DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRE FOR MIDDLE EAST STUDIES AT
THE CHINA INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES
"China is concerned very much about the situation in Yemen
and has supported the Saudi initiative to get all sides into
negotiations. The Saudis have taken military action because they
have said the Houthis are getting support from the Iranians ....
This is an indication that the war may gradually spread into a
regional conflict. This is something the Chinese government is
very much concerned about."
TONY NUNAN, A RISK MANAGER AT MITSUBISHI CORP IN TOKYO
"There is a big confrontation between Iran and Saudi,
between Sunni and Shi'ite in Syria and Iraq. This is more
evidence that the geopolitical risk in the Middle East has
become chronic."
MASAKI SUEMATSU, MANAGER OF THE ENERGY TEAM AT BROKERAGE
NEWEDGE JAPAN IN TOKYO
"Just because Saudi Arabia and others conducted air strikes
doesn't mean the oil market becomes suddenly tight. But there
will be repercussions. If Saudi's oil facilities are attacked,
the impact would be huge."
TOM O'SULLIVAN, FOUNDER OF INDEPENDENT ENERGY CONSULTANT
MATHYOS JAPAN
"It adds to overall Middle East instability at least in the
short-term and there is the possibility of Al Qaeda/Islamic
State/Houthi reprisals into Saudi Arabia. It is unfortunately
one more recent example of a failed state in the region, the
others being Iraq, Syria, and Libya."
NORIHIRO FUJITO, SENIOR INVESTMENT ANALYST AT MITSUBISHI UFJ
MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES
"For now, Iran's reaction would be a focus. I just hope Iran
would not overreact to this. If a proxy war becomes a real war,
the entire Middle East will be engulfed in a war, even though I
do not think that is likely."
JANG JI-HYANG, DIRECTOR, MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA CENTER
AT THE ASAN INSTITUTE FOR POLICY STUDIES IN SEOUL
"Why now? Saudi Arabia is disgruntled with nuclear talks
between Iran and the United States that appear to be
progressing. But Iran isn't likely to respond to the Saudi
operation in Yemen, because they don't want to be a troublemaker
by getting involved in conflicts while a nuclear deal is
pending."
MARKET REACTION:
Crude oil jumped more than $3 to $59.71 a barrel after Saudi
Arabia and its allies launch air strikes in Yemen.
BACKGROUND:
- If Yemen's conflict draws in Saudi Arabia and rival Iran it
might ignite a proxy war on the Arabian peninsula, home to the
world's biggest oilfields, and pour more fuel on a sectarian
conflagration driving multiple wars around the Middle East.
- Western strategists grappling with complex conflicts in
Iraq and Syria would be further confounded by fresh instability
at a sensitive moment ahead of a possible nuclear deal between
world powers and Tehran.
- The sudden rise to power in Yemen of the Iranian-allied
Houthi militia means that Saudi Arabia's most populous
neighbours, Yemen and Iraq, are now dominated by the Sunni
Muslim kingdom's biggest regional rival, Shi'ite Tehran.
- That reality raises hackles in Riyadh, which sees the
Shi'ite theocracy in Tehran as a regional troublemaker.
- This worst case scenario - sectarian war with foreign
powers backing opposing sides - would deepen already grave
humanitarian suffering in the impoverished country and endanger
strategic shipping lanes.
