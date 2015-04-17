* Former Yemen president says will not leave country
* Saleh still enjoys loyalty of some army units
* Fears of a humanitarian crisis
By Mohamed Mokashaf
ADEN, April 17 Yemen's former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh said on Friday he would not leave the country,
dismissing reports in the Gulf Arab media that he was seeking a
safe exit as Saudi Arabian war planes bomb troops loyal to him
and their Houthi militia allies.
The United Nations, meanwhile, said about 150,000 people had
been driven from their homes by three weeks of air strikes and
ground fighting and more than 750 people killed.
Many schools, hospitals and mosques had been damaged or
destroyed in the conflict, it said.
A Saudi-led coalition began its air campaign on March 25
after the Houthi rebels, who run most of the country, closed in
on the southern port city of Aden and forced the Saudi-backed
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour to flee to Riyadh.
The Iran-allied Houthis, a Shi'ite Muslim movement from
northern Yemen, have formed an alliance of convenience with
Saleh, who is widely believed to be plotting behind the scenes
to make a comeback on Yemen's tumultuous political scene.
But military sources have said some army units loyal to
Saleh have defected and now support Hadi.
Saudi-owned Arabiya TV, citing a Gulf official, said
representatives of Saleh had visited Arab capitals and floated
an initiative for him and his family to leave safely.
Saleh scoffed at the report.
"I'm not the type who goes looking for a place to live in
Jeddah, Paris or Europe. My country is my birthplace. The person
who can say to Ali Abdullah Saleh 'leave your country' has not
been and will not be born," he wrote on his Facebook page.
Saleh, once backed by Saudi Arabia, is widely regarded as
one of the Middle East's most skilled political operators.
Despite being forced to step down in 2012 under a
Gulf-brokered transition plan following protests against his
22-year rule, he won immunity in the deal and has remained a
powerful political player.
U.N. APPEAL FOR FUNDS
Though rooted in local rivalries, the conflict is the newest
front in a sectarian proxy war between Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia
and Shi'ite Iran that also stretches to Iraq and Syria. Iran
called this week for a ceasefire and dialogue but the appeal
fell on deaf ears.
In Geneva on Friday, the U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said
about 150,000 people have been displaced -- 50 percent more
than the previous U.N. estimate. Health facilities had reported
767 deaths from March 19 to April 13, almost certainly an
underestimate, it said.
"Thousands of families have now fled their homes as a result
of the fighting and air strikes," the U.N. humanitarian
coordinator for Yemen, Johannes Van Der Klaauw, said in a
statement.
"Ordinary families are struggling to access health
care, water, food and fuel - basic requirements for their
survival."
The fighting had destroyed, damaged or disrupted at least
five hospitals, 15 schools, Yemen's three main airports, two
bridges, two factories and four mosques, as well as markets,
power stations and water and sanitation facilities, OCHA said.
Public water services were on the verge of collapse and
hospitals were overwhelmed with casualties.
The United nations appealed for $274 million to meet Yemen's
humanitarian needs over the next three months.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called for an immediate
halt to the fighting on Thursday. But his special envoy to
Yemen, Jamal Benomar, quit after his plan to halt the war
failed.
In other developments, military units protecting the Masila
oil fields, Yemen's largest, withdrew on Friday and handed over
security to armed local tribes, the tribesmen and oil company
employees told Reuters.
Companies that run the fields include state-owned
PetroMasila, Canada's Nexen Energy and France's Total.
The oil industry is watching the conflict with concern as
Yemen lies on shipping lanes and the narrow Bab el-Mandeb
passage, through which nearly 4 million barrels of oil are
shipped daily to international markets.
The conflict also has wider strategic dimensions. The United
States has poured aid and personnel into Yemen in recent years
as part of its war on Islamist militants but its military teams
evacuated last month.
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah
movement, called for an end to the "aggression" against Yemen.
He called on Muslim countries to urge Saudi "to end the war
and sponsor a political solution."
Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has called on Saudi
Arabia and its allies to immediately and unconditionally halt
the strikes.
Germany evacuated more than 100 Germans and other European
Union nationals from Yemen on Friday, along with some of their
Yemeni relatives.
