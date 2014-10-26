* Houthis, backed by army fire, advance on al Qaeda, allies
* Dozens of families flee fighting in central Yemen
* Houthis, al Qaeda are mortal enemies
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Oct 26 Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters
backed by government fire thrust into strongholds of al Qaeda
and its Sunni tribal allies in the centre of Yemen on Sunday,
killing around 10 civilians, local tribesmen said.
They said the Yemeni army pounded local tribes and fighters
of al Qaeda's local wing, Ansar al-Sharia, with air strikes,
artillery and Katuysha rockets in al-Baydah province, about 160
km (100 miles) southeast of the capital Sanaa.
"Around 10 civilians were killed and a number were injured,
including women and children," one tribal source said. "But
because it is dark and due to the continuing clashes, we were
unable to retrieve all the victims," he told Reuters, adding
that dozens of families had fled the fighting.
Ansar al-Sharia said its fighters and those of allied
tribesmen, along with civilians, had evacuated the al-Manasseh
area, one of its main southern strongholds, under pressure from
army strikes without suffering any casualties. It said in a
statement that U.S. drones had participated in the attacks.
The northern-based Houthis established themselves as power
brokers in Yemen last month by capturing Sanaa against scant
resistance from the administration of President Abd Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, angering al Qaeda and Sunni Muslim tribal allies.
Another tribal source said heavy fighting was underway in
the Khobza area, another stronghold held by Ansar al-Sharia and
its allies, in al-Baydah.
"The Houthis are advancing to control the rest of Qaifa
(tribal) areas and the night could see even more violent
confrontations," the tribal official, who declined to be named,
told Reuters by telephone.
The Houthis, with Yemeni army backing, earlier battled their
way to al-Manasseh, a small town regarded as the main Ansar
al-Sharia powerbase in the area.
Tribal sources said the Ansar al-Sharia fighters withdrew to
another district called Bakla, about 3 km (two miles) away.
IDEOLOGY
Al Qaeda, which follows a hardline Sunni Muslim ideology,
views the Houthis, who hail from the Zaydi branch of Shi'ite
Islam, as heretics.
The Houthis began advancing into central and western Yemen
this month after an al Qaeda suicide bomber killed at least 47
people, mostly members of the group, as they prepared to stage a
rally in Sanaa earlier this month.
Fighting has flared in several provinces, alarming neighbour
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter.
Until now the Yemeni army had avoided supporting the Houthis
in their advance on al Qaeda. But Hadi considers Al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) as the main threat facing the country.
One tribal leader said the Houthis exploited old rivalries
between two wings of one of the main tribes in the area, the
al-Dahab tribe, and managed to enter the area.
Houthi officials made no comment, but the group's television
station said Houthi fighters and their allies have "reached the
home of the leader of the criminal gangs" in al-Manasseh,
referring to Ansar al-Sharia.
A U.S. drone struck al Qaeda targets in al-Manasseh on
Friday, killing at least three people, tribal sources said.
Local sources said on Sunday that Abdel-Ra'ouf al-Dahab, the
local leader of Ansar al-Sharia, and a number of Saudi members
of the group were killed in the strike. Officials could not
confirm the report.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing
by Angus MacSwan, David Stamp and Crispian Balmer)