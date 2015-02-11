* US, UK and France shut embassies over security concerns
* Fighters deployed in force amid unprecedented protests
* Houthis call takeover a revolution, neighbours denounce
"coup"
(adds Houthi reaction)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Feb 11 Yemenis in the capital Sanaa and
the central city of Taiz held the largest protests yet against a
takeover by a Shi'ite Muslim militia group on Wednesday after
the United States, Britain and France shut their embassies over
security fears.
Hundreds massed in the capital against the Houthi fighters,
who manned checkpoints and guarded government buildings they
control. The militants, bedecked in tribal robes and automatic
rifles, shot in the air and thrust daggers at the crowds
opposing their rule.
Tens of thousands of people also carried banners and chanted
anti-Houthi slogans in Taiz, which the militants have not taken.
The Iranian-backed Houthi movement has called its seizure of
power a revolution and says it wants to rid the country of
corruption and economic peril -- though Yemen's rich Sunni
Muslim Gulf Arab neighbours say it is a coup.
Yemen had long been at the forefront of the U.S.-led war
against al Qaeda, but the long-standing alliance between
Washington and Sanaa appears to have ended for now.
The U.S. ambassador and diplomatic staff left the embassy on
Wednesday, local workers said, a day after Washington announced
it was closing the mission. Embassy workers had already
destroyed weapons, computers and documents, they added.
"Recent unilateral actions disrupted the political
transition process in Yemen, creating the risk that renewed
violence would threaten Yemenis and the diplomatic community in
Sanaa," U.S. State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki said.
France and Britain announced the closure of their embassies
on Wednesday, and German Embassy employees said the mission was
getting rid of sensitive documents and would close soon.
.
The Houthis, who overran Sanaa in September and formally
took power last week, are stridently anti-American, and chant
"death to America" at rallies.
Abdel Malik al-Ijri, a member of the Houthi movement's
political bureau, said on Facebook the decision to close the
embassies was "not justified at all and comes in the context of
pressure on our people".
"Governments of brotherly and friendly countries in the near
future will realise that it is in their interest to deal with
the will of our people with due respect," al-Ijri wrote.
He also dismissed a report from U.S. embassy workers that
the militants had seized more than 20 of their vehicles, saying
they had been taken by airport authorities.
HOUTHI ADVANCE
Houthi forces advanced far into the south on Tuesday night,
according to local officials, continuing their expansion of
recent months which is raising fears of an all-out civil war.
Leaders and Sunni tribesmen in the southern and eastern
regions, which the group has so far not seized, are arming
themselves against their push and are in some cases making
common cause with Yemeni Al Qaeda militants.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), one of the global
militant group's most powerful arms, has repeatedly bombed and
attacked Houthi targets.
Other tribes from Yemen's formerly independent south, which
has clamoured for secession for almost a decade, vowed on
Wednesday to repel any Houthi attack.
The Houthi forces are bolstered by army units widely
believed to maintain loyalty to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh
-- though he denies any link.
Saleh ruled the country for thirty-three years, balancing
the competing interests for Yemen's kaleidoscope of armed
tribes, political bosses and militants - a feat he called
"dancing on the heads of snakes."
But he was eased out of power after "Arab Spring" protests
against his rule in 2011 under a delicate transition plan drawn
up by Yemen's rich Sunni Gulf Arab neighbours - all of them
opponents of the Houthis.
Those neighbours have called the Houthi takeover a coup.
Saleh and his former ruling party have denied an attempt to
settle old scores and reassert its control over the country
through the Houthis.
The tenure of Saleh's successor, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, was
defined by gridlock among Yemen's array of feuding parties. Hadi
resigned last month along with his whole government after Houthi
gunmen attacked his home.
(Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)