SANAA, March 3 Two suicide bombers killed at
least two Houthi fighters in central Yemen on Tuesday, security
sources said, highlighting volatility in a country torn by
rivalries between political, tribal and sectarian groups.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but
it resembled bombings conducted by Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), one of the most militant groups that has been
battling the Shi'ite Houthis since they captured its central
Yemen strongholds last year.
The sources said at least 15 other members of the group,
officially known as Ansarullah, were wounded in the attack on a
youth centre turned into a militia outpost in the city of
al-Baydah in central Yemen.
They said one of the two suicide bombers was shot dead by
the Houthis when he opened the gate of the youth centre for the
second bomber, who drove his vehicle inside the compound killing
two militiamen and wounding 15 other people.
Violence has spread and intensified in Yemen since the
Iranian-backed Houthis captured the capital Sanaa on Sept. 21
and fanned out south and east seizing traditional Sunni areas.
Yemen plunged deeper into political turmoil in January after
the Houthis seized the presidential palace and forced the
Western-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his
government to resign.
Political factions have been in talks to try to find a way
out of the crisis. The talks were complicated after Hadi fled
the house arrest imposed on him by the Houthis in Sanaa and
moved to the southern city of Aden, which is outside the group's
control, where he reclaimed the presidency.
Once an obscure religious movement in Yemen's north seeking
greater autonomy, the Houthis have established themselves as
power-brokers and have sent their militiamen into the west and
centre of the country, far beyond their traditional redoubts.
The United States and its Gulf allies fear the spread of
sectarian violence in Yemen - situated between Saudi Arabia and
an important shipping route on the Red Sea - will unravel the
government's already limited control over its territory.
In a separate attack, three government soldiers were killed
and two were wounded on Tuesday when a bomb tore through their
patrol in al-Qatan city in the eastern Hadramout province,
another area where AQAP operates, local media reported citing
provincial officials.
