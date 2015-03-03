(Updates with higher death toll, al Qaeda claiming attack)
SANAA, March 3 Five people were killed in an al
Qaeda suicide attack on a Houthi outpost in central Yemen on
Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said, highlighting the volatility
of a country torn by militant and sectarian violence.
The United States and its Gulf allies fear the spread of
militant and sectarian violence in Yemen -- situated between oil
giant Saudi Arabia and an important Red Sea shipping lane --
will push the country towards a civil war and unravel the
state's already limited control over its territory.
The ministry's news website said five people were also
wounded in Tuesday's attack by a suicide bomber who detonated a
vehicle laden with explosives on a youth centre used by the
Houthi militia as an outpost in the city of al-Baydah.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), one of the Sunni
Muslim militant groups battling the Shi'ite Houthis since they
captured AQAP's central Yemen strongholds last year, said
several of its members carried out the attack.
"A group of the Mujahideen stormed the building after
detonating a booby-trapped car, and opened fire on the wounded
Houthis inside," AQAP's local wing, known as Ansar al-Sharia,
said in a statement. It said the attackers withdrew safely after
they killed or wounded dozens of Houthis.
Local security sources earlier reported that two suicide
bombers carried out the attack on the youth centre, which left
two Houthi fighters dead and 15 other people wounded.
Violence has spread and intensified in Yemen since the
Iranian-backed Houthis captured the capital Sanaa on Sept. 21
and fanned out south and east seizing traditional Sunni areas.
Yemen plunged deeper into political turmoil in January after
the Houthis seized the presidential palace and forced the
Western-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his
government to resign.
Political factions have been in talks to try to find a way
out of the crisis. The talks were complicated after Hadi fled
the house arrest imposed on him by the Houthis in Sanaa and
moved to the southern city of Aden, which is outside the group's
control, where he reclaimed the presidency.
Once an obscure religious movement in Yemen's north seeking
greater autonomy, the Houthis have established themselves as
power-brokers and have sent their militiamen into the west and
centre of the country, far beyond their traditional redoubts.
Elsewhere, three government soldiers were killed and two
wounded on Tuesday when a bomb hit their patrol in the city of
al-Qatan in the eastern province of Hadramout, where AQAP also
operates, local media reported, citing provincial officials.
(Reporting by Ghobari in Sanaa, Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden and
Mostafa Hashem in Cairo writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Mark
Heinrich)