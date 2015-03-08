(Adds 11 Houthis killed in central Yemen clashes)
ADEN, March 8 Yemen's defence minister has fled
Houthi-controlled Sanaa for Aden, officials said on Sunday, in a
move expected to bolster President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in his
power struggle with the Shi'ite Muslim group.
Yemen is caught in a stand-off between the Western-backed
president and the Iranian-backed Houthi clan, now the country's
de facto rulers. They seized the presidential palace in Sanaa in
January and confined the president to his private residence.
Hadi managed to escape from the Houthis two weeks ago.
Officials said Defence Minister General Mahmoud al-Subaihi
escaped in a convoy on Saturday night, arriving in the southern
port city of Aden early on Sunday.
They said the Houthis shot and killed four of Subaihi's
security guards in the western province of Hodeida, where they
attacked a convoy in their search for the minister.
Hadi, who resigned after the Houthis seized the presidential
palace, has since re-claimed the presidency and is seeking to
set up a rival power centre in the south with loyalist army
units and tribes.
An impoverished country of 25 million, Yemen is part of a
regional struggle for influence between rival powers Saudi
Arabia and Iran.
The Iran-backed Houthis control much of the north while
several Gulf state embassies have said they would operate from
Aden in the south after Hadi's escape.
Russian ambassador Vladimir Dedushkin met with Hadi on
Sunday and affirmed his country's support, the first time a
Russian official has expressed a position in the conflict in
Yemen since the power struggle started.
Dedushkin told reporters after the meeting that his country
had no doubt about Hadi's legitimacy, the Yemen news agency in
Aden said.
The United States and its Gulf allies fear the spread of
militant and sectarian violence in Yemen will push the country
towards a civil war and unravel the state's already limited
control over its strategically important territory between oil
giant Saudi Arabia and an important Red Sea shipping lane.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), one of the Sunni
Muslim militant groups battling the Shi'ite Houthis since they
captured AQAP's central Yemen strongholds last year, attacked a
camp of Houthi fighters in Yemen's central province of Baida on
Sunday killing eight, tribal sources said.
In Maarib, another central province, clashes between tribe
members loyal to the Houthis and those against it resulted in
the killing of three Houthis before tribal leaders intervened to
calm the situation, the sources said.
