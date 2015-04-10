* Pakistan parliament votes for neutrality
By Mohammad Mukashaf
ADEN, April 10 Pakistan's parliament voted on
Friday not to join the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen,
dashing Riyadh's hopes for powerful support from outside of the
region in its fight to halt Iranian-allied Houthi rebels.
Saudi Arabia had asked fellow Sunni-majority Pakistan to
provide ships, aircraft and troops for the campaign, now in its
third week, to stem the influence of Shi'ite Iran in what
appears to be proxy war between the Gulf's two dominant powers.
While Saudi Arabia has the support of its Sunni Gulf Arab
neighbours, Pakistan's parliament voted against becoming
militarily involved.
"(Parliament) desires that Pakistan should maintain
neutrality in the Yemen conflict so as to be able to play a
proactive diplomatic role to end the crisis," it
said.
Saudi Arabia played down the decision, saying it was not yet
a final move because "the Pakistani government has not announced
an official position up till now," coalition spokesman Brigadier
General Ahmed Asseri told reporters on Friday.
"The presence of our Pakistani brothers would be an
addition, but the lack of their ground, naval or air deployment
will not affect the operations of the coalition," he added.
The Saudi-led alliance began air strikes in Yemen against
the Houthis on March 26 after the rebels, who already control
the capital, began a rapid advance towards the southern port
city of Aden.
Saudi Arabia is concerned that the violence could spill over
the border it shares with Yemen, and is also worried about the
influence of Shi'ite Iran, which has denied Saudi allegations it
has provided direct military support to the Houthis.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called the
Saudi's involvement in Yemen "genocide," raising tensions
between the regional powers as fighting on the ground in Yemen
threatens all-out sectarian war.
A suicide car bomb detonated outside a security building
used by Houthi militiamen in central Yemen on Friday, killing at
least 20 people, residents and a local official said.
The local branch of the global Sunni militant group Al Qaeda
claimed the attack in the city of Bayhan in Shabwa province,
which has witnessed heavy fighting between the Shi'ite Houthi
fighters and local militiamen who have been supported by days of
Saudi-led air strikes.
Residents said dozens were injured in the huge blast,
including several civilians, in the first car bombing since
fighting in Yemen rapidly escalated last month.
FIRST INTERNATIONAL AID FLIGHTS
Coalition air strikes hit Yemen for a sixteenth straight
day. In Sanaa, they targeted weapons storage sites used by
soldiers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a
powerful supporter of the Houthis.
The air raids, which hit the Defence Ministry and other
facilities, lasted for hours, residents told Reuters. "The sky
was lit up," said Fadel Muhammad. "We heard big explosions."
Saleh is still influential in the military, despite giving
up power in 2012 after mass protests against his rule,
complicating efforts to stabilise the country.
Troops loyal to him are backing Houthi forces fighting his
successor President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a former general
seen by the Houthis as a pawn of Sunni Gulf Arab monarchies and
the West. Hadi has fled to Saudi Arabia.
Yemen's 150,000 barrel-per-day Aden refinery has shut as the
conflict worsened, industry sources said. The refinery earlier
suspended its tender process for importing oil products, due to
the crisis and several tankers headed to the country have been
diverted away.
Aden residents said electricity and water had been cut off
in several districts, rubbish had been left uncollected and
hospitals were unable to cope with the number of wounded.
Fishermen from villages around an hour's drive west of the
stricken city said dozens of families in the last two days have
taken to the Arabian Sea on rented boats to seek safety in
Djibouti in East Africa.
"The humanitarian situation in Aden is catastrophic and
disastrous, both in terms of the rising number of killed and
injured as well as in declining capabilities of medics, along
with shortages in water and electricity," local health ministry
official Al-Khadr Lawsar said.
"We call on fighters to adhere to international law and
respect the work of ambulances and medical staff in the field,"
he added, citing the fatal shooting of two brothers working for
the Red Crescent while evacuating wounded last week.
Aden residents reported heavy explosions from coalition air
strikes and naval bombardment on Houthi positions which shook
windows throughout the city.
An Indian ship captain working in Aden was killed in
shelling on the city's dockyard overnight, his company
announced, and local media reported that Houthi and allied army
units had fired mortars into the area.
An air strike hit a local government compound in the
northern suburb of Dar Saad and fires in Aden's outskirts sent
plumes of smoke into the air.
Two planes carrying emergency medical aid landed in Sanaa on
Friday, the first deliveries from international aid groups since
the heavy fighting began.
They were brought in by the International Committee of the
Red Cross and the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, which
had been trying for days to get aid flights into the country.
