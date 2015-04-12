* Insurgency forced President Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia
* Appointment of former PM may help any move towards peace
* Saudi Arabia rejects Iran's call to stop air strikes
(Adds Ban-ki Moon comments)
By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Angus McDowall
ADEN/RIYADH, April 12 Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi appointed his former prime minister as vice
president on Sunday, a move apparently aimed at improving the
chances of a peaceful settlement to the civil war that forced
Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia.
"The president issued an order today appointing Khaled Bahah
as his deputy," a presidential advisor told Reuters.
Bahah is popular across Yemen's spectrum of feuding parties
and may be seen as a figure who could calm tensions and bring
warring parties to the negotiating table.
"The appointment of Bahah may help in finding a political
solution as part of efforts to revive the dialogue process
sponsored by the United Nations," the Hadi aide told Reuters.
There are no signs that the war will let up anytime soon.
Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Arab allies have been bombing
Yemen for over two weeks, hoping to slow the advance of
Iranian-allied Houthi militias towards the southern port city of
Aden.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Sunday
said he was concerned by the fighting and urged peace talks.
"In Yemen, I have strongly objected to the Houthis
attempting to control the country by force. This is
unacceptable. But I am also deeply concerned about the military
escalation," Ban told reporters in the Qatari capital Doha.
"The internal crisis in Yemen should not be allowed to grow
into a protracted regional conflict. We urgently need a
de-escalation and a return to peaceful negotiations," he added.
Saudi Arabia dismissed Iranian calls to end air strikes and
hit a military camp in Taiz on Sunday, killing eight civilians,
according to a medical source.
The air raids on the central Yemeni city targeted a site
held by soldiers loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh
who have joined up with Houthi fighters against local militias
in the south, the source said.
Saleh was forced to give up power in 2012 after mass
protests against his rule, but his loyalists in the military
remained in place and now fight alongside the Houthis.
The conflict has raised fears that a sectarian proxy war
between rivals Riyadh and Tehran will further destabilise the
Middle East and potentially destroy the Yemeni state.
LEGITIMATE
"How can Iran call for us to stop the fighting in Yemen?"
Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal said at a news conference
in Riyadh with his French counterpart Laurent Fabius.
"We came to Yemen to help the legitimate authority, and Iran
is not in charge of Yemen."
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on
Thursday that the air strikes were a "crime and genocide" and
President Hassan Rouhani called for a ceasefire and dialogue
among Yemen's factions.
Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Arab allies fear that Shi'ite
Iran seeks greater regional influence by backing armed Shi'ite
groups in the region, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
Tehran says it has given no military support to the Houthis
and on Sunday denied a claim by militiamen in Aden that they had
captured two Iranian military officers advising the rebels.
"Iran has no kind of military force in Yemen," state news
agency IRNA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir
Abdollahian as saying.
Suspected militants from al Qaeda, the Sunni militant group
that has used the chaos to press its own advantage, killed an
army colonel in the central Shabwa province on Sunday, a local
official said.
Separately, an al Qaeda leader was killed in an apparent
U.S. drone strike on a group of militants west of the port city
of Mukalla on the Arabian Sea, residents told Reuters.
It was the first reported drone strike against the powerful
Yemeni branch of the global militant group since the United
States evacuated about 100 special forces troops advising Yemeni
forces last month.
According to the United Nations, the conflict has killed 600
people, wounded 2,200 and displaced 100,000 others since the
Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in September.
(Additional reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha and Sam Wilkin in
Dubai; Writing by Michael Georgy and Noah Browning; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy and David Evans)