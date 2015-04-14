* Southerners make gains in Aden, Dhalea, Lahej
* Supplies in Aden running low, townspeople fight
* Houthis, army fighters surrender in the dozens
By Mohamed Mukashaf
ADEN, April 14 Militiamen in southern Yemen said
on Tuesday they had pushed back Iranian-allied Houthi rebels on
several fronts, three weeks into a Saudi-led air strikes
against the northern movement of Shi'ite Muslim fighters.
In the southern port city of Aden, which has seen nearly
three weeks of fierce street fighting, Houthi fighters withdrew
from the Khor Maksar district, home to an international airport
and several foreign missions.
The pullout deprives the Houthis of a bridge to downtown
districts where they are facing heavy resistance from local
fighters.
Saudi Arabia and Sunni Arab allies have been bombing the
Houthis to try and drive them away from Aden, the last major
city in Yemen loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has
fled to Riyadh.
The conflict in Yemen is widely regarded as a sectarian
proxy war between predominantly Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite
Iran. Riyadh says it is protecting Hadi and his government in
exile from the Houthis, but as the world' largest oil exporter,
Saudi Arabia is also unhappy at the prospect of protracted
upheaval in its southern neighbour.
Hadi and his Saudi backers also face fierce opposition from
soldiers loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a
shrewd political operator who has teamed up with his old foes
the Houthis.
Al Qaeda, which has staged suicide bombings against the
Houthis, also poses a threat to Yemen's stability. Nearby
shipping lanes and the narrow Bab el-Mandeb passage, through
which nearly 4 million barrels of oil are shipped daily to
Europe, the United States and Asia, could also be at risk from
the fighting.
SOUTHERNERS MAKE GAINS, SUPPLIES LOW
Southern militia sources said they wrested control of an
infantry base loyal to the Houthis after heavy fighting on
Monday night near the Balhaf liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant
in southern Shabwa province on the Arabian Sea.
Yemen LNG, the company managing the facility, said it had
halted production due to insecurity and began evacuating its
staff, while militia sources said they had moved into the port
to secure it from looting.
In the southern province of Dhalea, militiamen said their
fighters had killed around 40 Houthis and allied soldiers over
the past day, although this could not be independently
confirmed.
In the southern town of Houta in the province of Lahej
southern fighters said they attacked a Houthi tank with rocket
propelled grenades and machine guns on Monday night, killing
around 15 rebels.
Weeks of street battles have left parts of once thriving
Aden in ruins and led to shortages of water, food and
electricity.
But armed townspeople say they have laid siege to pockets of
Houthi and army fighters loyal to Saleh, forcing them to
surrender in the dozens after running out of supplies.
Mosque loudspeakers blared appeals for the fighters to turn
themselves in.
"We won't rest until we've ejected them from all our areas
and neighbourhoods," one fighter in Khor Maksar told Reuters.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Michael Georgy)