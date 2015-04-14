* U.N. arms embargo targets Houthis
ADEN, April 14 The U.N. Security Council on
Tuesday imposed an arms embargo targeting the Iran-allied Houthi
rebels who now control most of Yemen as battles in the south of
the country intensified.
Egypt said it and Saudi Arabia had discussed holding a
"major military manoeuvre" in Saudi Arabia with other Gulf
states, following talks on the progress of the three-week-old
Saudi-led campaign of air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.
The statement from the Egyptian presidency appeared to be a
sign that members of the Sunni Arab coalition attacking the
Houthis may carry through on threats to eventually follow their
air campaign with a ground intervention or at least have a show
of force next door.
Arab states have been bombing the Houthis in support of
militias resisting an advance by the group and army units loyal
to ousted former president Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
The conflict, though rooted in local rivalries, has become a
proxy battlefield for Sunni-ruled Saudi and mainly Shi'ite Iran,
the main regional powers.
The U.N. resolution also demanded the Houthis stop fighting
and withdraw from areas they have seized, including the capital
Sanaa.
On the ground, southern militiamen claimed gains against the
Houthis on several battlefronts across southern Yemen, including
districts of the port city of Aden, the last stronghold of
loyalists to Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Iran meanwhile prepared to submit a four-point peace plan
for Yemen to the United Nations on Wednesday, state media said.
Tehran's proposal includes a call for an end to Saudi-led
air strikes against the Houthis and is likely to anger Riyadh,
which accuses Iran of meddling in the affairs of its southern
neighbour.
The Security Council on Tuesday imposed a global asset
freeze and travel ban on Ahmed Saleh, the former head of Yemen's
Republican Guard, and on Abdulmalik al-Houthi, a Houthi leader.
Saleh's father, former president Saleh, and two other senior
Houthi leaders, Abd al-Khaliq al-Huthi and Abdullah Yahya al
Hakim, had been blacklisted by the Security Council in November.
The Security Council also expressed concern at what it
called "destabilizing actions" taken by former President Saleh,
including supporting the Houthis.
The elder Saleh, who was forced to step down in 2012, is
widely seen as having a behind-the scenes role in the conflict
in league with the Houthis.
The resolution imposed an arms embargo on the five men and
"those acting on their behalf or at their direction in Yemen" -
effectively the Houthis and soldiers loyal to Saleh who are
fighting alongside the Houthis.
A statement from the Houthi leadership condemend the
resolution, which it said supported "aggression".
The council voted 14 in favor, while Russia abstained,
saying some of its proposals for the resolution drafted by
council member Jordan and Gulf Arab states were not included.
"The co-sponsors refused to include the requirements
insisted upon by Russia addressed to all sides to the conflict
to swiftly halt fire and to begin peace talks," Russian U.N.
Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told the council after the vote.
IRAN PLAN
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking in
Madrid earlier on Tuesday, said Tehran's peace initiative
involved a ceasefire, humanitarian assistance, a dialogue
between Yemeni factions and a broad-based government.
"This issue should be resolved by the Yemenis. Iran and
Saudi Arabia need to talk but we cannot talk to determine the
future of Yemen," he told a news conference.
The Houthis, northern-based Shi'ite Muslims, seized control
of Sanaa in September, confining Hadi to his presidential
residence. He fled to Aden in February then escaped to Riyadh
last month as Houthi forces closed in on the city.
Saudi Arabia and other powers accuse Iran of arming the
Houthis and interfering in Yemeni affairs. Tehran denies giving
military support to the Houthis.
Riyadh says it is protecting Hadi and his
government-in-exile from the Houthis. But as the world' largest
oil exporter, Saudi Arabia is also unhappy at the prospect of
protracted upheaval in its southern neighbour.
Nearby shipping lanes and the narrow Bab el-Mandeb passage,
through which nearly 4 million barrels of oil are shipped daily
to Europe, the United States and Asia, could also be at risk
from the fighting.
QAEDA LEADER KILLED
Al Qaeda, which has staged suicide bombings against the
Houthis, also poses a threat to Yemen's stability. The United
States has poured aid and personnel into the country in recent
years as part of its war on Islamist militants, but its military
teams evacuated last month amid the worsening civil war.
Al Qaeda in Yemen announced on Tuesday that its spiritual
leader was killed by a U.S. air strike, according to a statement
distributed by the group online.
Ibrahim al-Rubaish was a Saudi national released from the
Guantanamo Bay prison camp in 2006.
His death may be a sign that a covert U.S. drone programme
against Yemen's branch of the global militant group continues
despite the American military withdrawal.
Separately, al Qaeda said it killed fifteen soldiers fleeing
homeward from a military base near Balhaf in the east of the
country. A local official told Reuters the men were captured and
stabbed to death outside the nearby city of Ataq.
Southern militia sources said they wrested control of the
army base loyal to the Houthis after heavy fighting on Monday
night near the Balhaf liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, in
southern Shabwa province on the Arabian Sea.
Yemen LNG, the company managing the facility, said it had
halted production due to insecurity and was evacuating staff.
The plant was intact and its surrounding area secure, it said.
After prolonged street fighting in the southern city of
Aden, Houthi fighters withdrew on Tuesday from Aden's Khor
Maksar district, where the international airport and foreign
missions are located.
The pull-out deprives the Houthis of a bridge to downtown
areas where they face heavy resistance from local fighters.
