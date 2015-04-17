* Army withdrew, leaving heavily-armed tribes in charge
* Tribal council includes figures associated in past with
Qaeda
* Militants hold rallies in strategic, oil rich province
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, April 17 The capture of much of eastern
Yemen's oil-producing province by a newly-formed group of armed
tribesmen and Sunni Muslim clerics has alarmed local officials,
who say they fear the situation will be exploited by al Qaeda to
expand.
The Arabian peninsula's poorest country is now divided
between a Saudi-backed exiled government and Iran-backed Shi'ite
fighters who control the capital.
The country is also home to one of the most lethal branches
of al Qaeda, sheltering in tribal regions and targeted for years
by U.S. drone strikes.
In recent days, troops appear to have abandoned much of the
eastern province of Hadramawt, leaving it under control of a new
group calling itself the Council of Sunni Scholars. The
Council's armed tribesmen took charge of an airport and an oil
facility in the province's seaside capital Mukalla on Thursday.
"The Council has designated local youth from the area to
set up checkpoints near the area of the oil fields and export
terminal and near the Al-Rayyan airport," said a local official.
"The security situation there and in Mukalla is now under
control and calm."
Local politicians say the Council, now effectively the de
facto ruling authority in the province, is separate from al
Qaeda but includes some figures associated with al Qaeda in the
past.
It negotiated with al Qaeda gunmen who appeared on the
streets of Mukalla two weeks ago, and since then appears to have
reached some kind of accommodation with them, although the
nature of that relationship appears ambiguous.
An official in the province told Reuters: "A local committee
(of tribesmen) was formed to administer Hadramawt, and this
committee benefits al Qaeda."
Nasser Ba Quzquz, a left-wing politician in the provincial
capital, said a new feeling of local solidarity should not
extend to al Qaeda.
"Yes, these people are sons of Hadramawt, but they belong
to a terrorist organisation. They kill people from Hadramawt,
they rob banks and sow terror and fear."
HIT LIST
Residents of Mukalla and other towns say al Qaeda fighters
have become brazen in recent weeks, openly recruiting at
rallies. During one gathering, a singer of jihadi songs named
top political and security officers on a hit list.
The fighters' boldness may be one reason army units were so
quick to abandon the province.
"Military units along the Hadramawt coast handed over their
bases to tribesmen and returned to their home provinces out of
fear that they would be attacked by al Qaeda," said a local army
official.
Al Qaeda fighters in the area are drawn mostly from local
tribes, who appear in some cases either to bless or at least not
oppose the participation of their kin in the militant group.
Yemen's branch of the militant network, known as al Qaeda in
the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has carried out years of bomb and
gun attacks on the state, plotted to blow up U.S.-bound
airliners and claimed responsibility for the attack on the
Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris in January that killed 12.
It and other Sunni militants have stepped up attacks since
Shi'ite militiamen from the north, known as Houthis, seized the
capital in September and expanded across the country. Over the
past three weeks, an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been
bombing the Houthis.
Worsening fighting has raised the prospect of a full-blown
sectarian civil war, often al Qaeda's aim in Arab countries
where it operates.
Al Qaeda has been trying to stir up support against both the
Houthis and the weak Yemeni state in Hadramawt.
"O brother Muslims in Hadramawt, your brothers among the
holy warriors of Hadramawt have fought a number of battles in
the capital and in the province to purify it of the tyrannical
soldiers and Houthis," it said in a statement.
"Those who spread corruption fought those of us who wished
to raise up God's word and implement his law on earth."
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah
Browning; Editing by Michael Georgy and Peter Graff)