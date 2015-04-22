CAIRO, April 22 Yemen's Houthi rebel movement said on Wednesday it wanted to return to United Nations-sponsored peace talks but only after a complete halt to a month of Saudi-led air strikes on the group.

"We call for - after the complete cessation of the brutal aggression on Yemen and the total dismantling of the blockade on its people - the resumption of political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations," the movement's spokesman, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, wrote on his Facebook page.

The statement appeared after the Arab alliance announced on Tuesday it was stopping its campaign but would continue to target Iran-allied Houthi rebel movements inside Yemen as needed, and enforce an air and sea blockade to prevent weapons shipments. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)