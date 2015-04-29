ADEN, April 29 Houthi rebels' tanks and sniper
fire killed at least 12 civilians overnight in Yemen's Aden as
they advanced toward the centre of the city, residents said, and
a Saudi-led coalition airdropped arms to anti-Houthi fighters in
the city of Taiz.
Local fighters backed by Arab coalition air strikes
nationwide have been battling the Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthis
for a month but on Wednesday the rebels had taken several more
streets in the port city.
The Houthis took the capital Sanaa in September, demanding a
more inclusive government, and swept south, rattling top world
oil exporter Saudi Arabia and its allies, who fear what they see
as expanding Iranian influence in the region.
Fighting was still raging in the Khor Maksar district of
Aden, seen as the main bulwark against the Houthis, early on
Wednesday.
Residents and city officials said the group shelled
government buildings and residential neighbourhoods controlled
by their armed opponents, and dozens of families had fled.
"The world, the coalition and the United Nations need to
step in urgently to save our neighbourhood, which has truly
become a disaster area after this indiscriminate shelling,"
resident Ali Mohammed Yahya said.
Several Arab air strikes pounded Houthi positions in the
city's suburbs, residents said.
About 200 km (120 miles) to the north, Arab aircraft dropped
weapons for tribal and Islamist militiamen fighting the Houthis
in the city of Taiz, where they have been battling the group
with heavy artillery in city streets for days.
Despite weeks of bombing, the Houthis have retained their
dominant position on battle fronts across Yemen, which have
barely moved, and no visible progress has been made towards
peace talks.
Talks with President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi collapsed in
early April and he went into exile. Chaos then set in as the
Iran-allied Houthi forces fought their way south, battling
loyalist army units, regional tribes and al Qaeda militants.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari; Writing
by Noah Browning; Editing by Louise Ireland)