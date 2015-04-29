* Heavy fighting in Yemen's south and nationwide air strikes
* Saudi trains 300 Yemeni tribal fighters, sources say
* Humanitarian crisis deepening as talks remain elusive
By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Amena Bakr
ADEN/DOHA, April 29 Saudi-led air strikes hit
five Yemeni provinces as fighting raged in the southern city of
Aden on Wednesday, and sources in the region said the kingdom
was training armed tribesmen to fight the Iran-allied Houthi
group.
Houthi rebels' tanks and snipers killed at least 12
civilians overnight in Yemen's Aden as they advanced toward the
centre of the city, residents said, and a Saudi-led coalition
airdropped arms to anti-Houthi fighters in the city of Taiz.
The Houthis took the capital Sanaa in September, demanding
a more inclusive government, and swept south, rattling top world
oil exporter Saudi Arabia and its allies, who fear what they see
as expanding Iranian influence in the region. Arab coalition air
strikes have, over the last month, backed local fighters in Aden
and nationwide battling Shi'ite Houthis.
Heavy clashes shook the Khor Maksar district in Aden, seen
as the main bulwark against the Houthis, and dozens of families
fled the district on Wednesday.
"The world, the coalition and the United Nations need to
step in urgently to save our neighbourhood, which has truly
become a disaster area after this indiscriminate shelling,"
resident Ali Mohammed Yahya said.
About 200 km (120 miles) to the north, Arab aircraft dropped
weapons for tribal and Islamist militiamen fighting the Houthis
in the city of Taiz.
Talks between the Houthis and exiled, Riyadh-based President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi collapsed in early April and he fled.
Chaos then set in as the Iran-allied Houthis fought their way
south, battling loyalist army units, regional tribes and al
Qaeda militants.
TRAINING TRIBESMEN
Sources in the region told Reuters Saudi Arabia had trained
Yemeni armed tribesmen to fight the Houthis, in a sign of its
growing involvement in the country's ground war after a month of
air operations.
Three hundred tribal fighters trained across Yemen's border
with the kingdom were deployed this week back to their home area
in the Sirwah district of central Marib province and made gains
against the Houthis, a Yemeni official source told Reuters.
"You cannot win a war against the Houthis from the air -
you need to send ground forces in, but now there's a programme
to train tribal fighters on the border," said a Doha-based
military source familiar with the matter.
Despite weeks of bombing, the Houthis have retained their
dominant position on battle fronts across Yemen, and no visible
progress has been made towards peace talks.
GCC MEMBERSHIP
Yemen's government in exile said it would request membership
in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a powerful grouping of
Sunni Arab Gulf monarchies, the country's spokesman Rajeh Badi
said by telephone from Qatar.
Officials from the Saudi-backed government live mostly in
Riyadh and have little influence on the ground in Yemen.
The Arabian peninsula's only republic, Yemen has for decades
been at the sidelines of decision-making in the region, but the
move may bind its future more closely to its richer neighbours.
Impoverished and strife-torn even before the war, Yemen is
now mired in a humanitarian catastrophe, as 300,000 people have
been displaced by the conflict and 12 million are short of food.
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday 1,244 people
were reported killed and 5,044 wounded in Yemen in the month up
to Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, Mohammed Ghobari, and Amena
Bakr; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Ralph Boulton)