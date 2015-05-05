(.)
ADEN May 5 Yemen's president has called a
meeting of political forces on May 17 to discuss his country's
war that will include former associates of a powerful ally of
the Houthis, a move that could bolster the ranks of opponents of
the Iranian-allied force.
Mukhtar al-Rahbi, press secretary at President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi's office, said neither the Houthis nor their
influential ally, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, were
expected to attend the gathering, to be held in Saudi Arabia.
But individuals who recently broke with Saleh, who has the
loyalty of large sections of the factionalised military, would
be there, he said.
"The Houthis and Saleh will not attend, but leaders of the
General People's Congress party who have broken away from Saleh,
will attend," Rahbi told Reuters, referring to a political party
led by the former veteran leader.
The talks, which would bring together southern separatists
and northern political parties, are aimed at forging common
ground among opponents of the Houthis that would be used in any
future dialogue with the Shi'ite Muslim group, officials in
Hadi's administration in exile said.
At stake is an attempt to end six weeks of Saudi-led
military strikes that have caused hundreds of civilian
casualties and added further hardships to an existing
humanitarian crisis by imposing a naval blockade.
Opponents of the Houthis see the group as a proxy force for
Shi'ite Iran, extending Tehran's interest in the area.
Yemen has sunk deeper into crisis since the Houthis captured
the capital Sanaa in September citing their exclusion from the
government and an intention to fight corruption in the country.
HADI IN EXILE
Hadi and his government in exile in Riyadh say they will
talk to the Houthis and Saleh if the Shi'ite Muslim group quits
cities it had seized since last September, particularly the port
of Aden, and lay down their arms.
For their part, the Houthis say they will talk only if the
air strikes stop completely.
U.N.-sponsored talks ended without agreement in March when
the Houthis marched towards Hadi's Aden stronghold and the
Saudi-led alliance commenced air strikes.
Saudi King Salman, presiding at a meeting of Gulf Arab heads
of state, announced establishment of a centre to coordinate
humanitarian assistance.
Saudi-led planes launched four raids on Houthi and Saleh
forces in marib province and Saudi artillery shelled Houthi
targets along the northern border of Yemen following an attack
on Saudi territory, residents said.
Overnight on Monday, residents said Saudi-led planes struck
four hotels used by Houthi snipers in the Dar Sa'ad district
north of Aden, causing some casualties.
Southern fighters also killed at least 12 Houthi fighters in
heavy clashes on Monday night in al-Arish, an area near Aden
airport where fighting has been concentrated in recent weeks,
residents and local fighters said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo and Mukhashaf in Aden,
writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean and
.......... .....................)