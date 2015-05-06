* Strikes follow Houthi shelling of Saudi town
CAIRO, May 6 Planes from a Saudi-led coalition
struck Yemeni provinces near the Saudi border overnight, killing
at least 43 civilians, Houthi sources said, as 22 aid agencies
warned that fuel shortages could halt their work.
The strikes occurred after Yemen's Houthi fighters fired
mortar bombs and rockets at a Saudi Arabian border town on
Tuesday for the first time since the coalition began a military
campaign against them on March 26.
The conflict has disrupted imports in Yemen, where about 20
million people or 80 percent of the population are estimated to
be going hungry, a statement by the United Nations and the Yemen
International NGO Forum said.
A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies
in the past few weeks, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has
said its monthly fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 litres a
month to 1 million litres.
"Millions of lives are at risk, in particular children, and
soon we will not be able to respond," Edward Santiago, country
director for Save the Children, said in the statement.
POSSIBLE TRUCE
The statement also dismissed an announcement by the
Saudi-led Arab alliance about a possible truce in some areas to
allow for humanitarian supplies, saying it was not enough.
"The recent announcement of a potential humanitarian pause
to military operations will not alleviate the humanitarian
impacts of the current conflict," the statement said, calling
for a permanent end to hostilities.
The United Nations said on Tuesday at least 646 civilians
has been killed since coalition air strikes began on March 26,
including 131 children, with over 1,364 civilians wounded.
Iranian-allied Houthi fighters, backed by forces loyal to
former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, have seized control of
large parts of Yemen in what they say is a campaign against al
Qaeda militants in the country.
The Saudi-led coalition, including nine Arab states provided
with logistical support by the United States, France and
Britain, seeks to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, now in exile in Riyadh.
On Tuesday, mortars and Katuysha rockets fired by Houthi
fighters in Yemen struck the Saudi city of Najran, the
coalition's spokesman said.
Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported on Wednesday that
a man and a woman were also killed in the city of Jizan when
shells fired by Houthis fell on a family house. A girl was also
severely wounded in the attack, the satellite channel said.
SAADA IS HOUTHI STRONGHOLD
Saudi Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said the projectiles on
Tuesday struck a girls' school and a hospital in Najran, which
is only 3 km (2 miles) from Yemen's border, prompting
authorities to close down all schools in the area.
Civil defence authorities in Najran said three people died
and 37 were wounded in the attacks, which hit buildings and cars
and blasted holes in the pavement, according to Saudi media.
Saudi-led warplanes responded overnight with more than 30
air strikes on the northwestern Yemeni provinces of Saada and
Hajja near the Saudi border, local officials and residents said.
Saada is a stronghold of the Iranian-allied Houthi movement.
Houthi sources said 43 civilians were killed and at least
100 wounded as a result of the strikes, which lasted until dawn
on Wednesday. The figure could not be independently verified.
Local sources also said there was heavy artillery shelling
coming from the Saudi border.
