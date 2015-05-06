* Heavy clashes in Aden, strikes near Saudi border kill 120
* Shortage of fuels cripples hospitals
* Millions of lives at risk, say relief groups
* 20 million Yemenis going hungry -agencies
(Recasts with higher death tool, previous CAIRO)
By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari
ADEN/CAIRO, May 6 Over 120 people, mostly
civilians, have been killed in heavy fighting across Yemen,
rescue workers and Houthi sources said on Wednesday, as aid
agencies warned fuel shortages could halt their urgent work.
The heaviest clashes were concentrated in the southern port
city of Aden, where at least 40 civilians trying to flee the
city by boat died when shells fired by Houthi fighters struck
their vessel, rescue workers and witnesses said.
Earlier in the day, Houthi sources said 40 civilians were
killed when warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition struck Yemeni
provinces near the Saudi border overnight, following the death
of three Saudis in the first deadly cross border attack since
the Arab alliance began operations in March.
The conflict has disrupted imports to Yemen, where about 20
million people or 80 percent of the population are estimated to
be going hungry, a statement by the United Nations and the Yemen
International NGO Forum said.
A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies
in recent weeks, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said
its monthly fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 litres a month to
1 million litres.
"Millions of lives are at risk, in particular children, and
soon we will not be able to respond," Edward Santiago, country
director for Save the Children, said in the statement.
The statement also dismissed an announcement by the
Saudi-led Arab alliance about a possible truce in some areas to
allow for humanitarian supplies, saying a permanent end to
hostilities was needed.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday
Washington was concerned about the dire humanitarian situation
in Yemen and pledged $68 million for relief work in the country.
He told journalists in Djibouti that he would discuss a
possible pause in fighting with Saudi officials later on
Wednesday to try to get food, fuel and medicine to civilians
"We have urged all sides to comply with humanitarian law to
take every precaution to keep civilians out of the line of
fire," he added. In the city of Aden, rescue workers and
witnesses said about 40 civilians were killed when a shell fired
by the Houthis struck a boat they were on trying to flee the
al-Tawahi neighbourhood to safer grounds.
Residents and local fighters said Tawahi had witnessed
intense clashes with Houthi fighters based nearby, which had
drawn Saudi-led airstrikes.
They said at least 30 Houthi gunmen and 10 local fighters
died in overnight fighting, including a local commander,
Brigadier General Ali Nasser Hadi, who was reportedly killed by
a Houthi sniper.
Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television said
two people were killed and a child severely wounded in the Saudi
city of Jizan overnight when Houthis fired shells on a house.
In Yemen, another nine people were killed and 18 were
injured in air strikes on a police academy in Dhamar province,
south of the capital Sanaa, the Houthi-run Saba news agency said
on Wednesday.
POSSIBLE TRUCE
The United Nations said on Tuesday at least 646 civilians
had been killed since coalition air strikes began, including 131
children, with over 1,364 civilians wounded.
The Iranian-allied Houthi fighters, backed by forces loyal
to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, have seized control of
key parts of Yemen, including the capital.
Riyadh accuses Tehran of providing weapons to the Yemeni
Shi'ite Muslim militia, a charge Iran denies.
"Yemenis don't need our weapons. Saudis' actions in Yemen
are not justifiable ... Americans are helping them... we only
wanted to send them (Yemenis) medicine," Iranian state
television cited Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as saying.
The Saudi-led coalition, which includes nine Arab states and
has logistical support from the United States, France and
Britain, seeks to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, now in exile in Riyadh.
On Tuesday, mortars and Katyusha rockets fired by Houthi
fighters in Yemen struck the Saudi city of Najran, close to the
Yemen border, the coalition's spokesman said.
Civil defence authorities in Najran said three people died
and 37 were wounded in the attacks, which hit buildings and cars
and blasted holes in the pavement, according to Saudi media.
Saudi-led warplanes responded overnight with more than 30
air strikes on the northwestern Yemeni provinces of Saada and
Hajja near the Saudi border, local officials and residents said.
Saada is a stronghold of the Iranian-allied Houthi movement.
Houthi sources said 43 civilians were killed and at least
100 wounded as a result of the strikes, which lasted until dawn
on Wednesday. The figure could not be independently verified.
Local sources also said there was heavy artillery shelling
coming from the Saudi border.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo, Tom Miles in Geneva
and Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by
William Maclean and Tom Heneghan)