(Adds UAE aid drop, Malaysian forces news)
* Iran-allied Houthi forces accept truce to let in aid
* UAE welcomes move, hopes they won't act as Iran proxy
* Militiamen fighting group doubts Houthis will heed pause
* Ex-president taunts Saudis from ruins of his bombed house
By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
CAIRO/ADEN, May 10 Yemen's dominant Houthi group
accepted a five-day humanitarian ceasefire proposed by its
adversary Saudi Arabia on Sunday but said it would respond to
any violations of the pause.
Neighbouring Saudi Arabia had said on Friday that the
ceasefire could begin on Tuesday if the Iranian-allied militia
agreed to the pause, which would let in badly needed food and
medical supplies.
Backed by the United States, a Saudi-led coalition has been
conducting air strikes against the Houthis and army units loyal
to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh since March 26 with the aim
of restoring the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"We will deal positively with any efforts, calls or serious
and positive measures that would help lift the suffering and
allow aid, supplies and ships to move safely to Yemen," the
Houthis said in a statement carried by state media Saba.
Colonel Sharaf Luqman, spokesperson for the Houthi-allied
army, said on Sunday Yemeni forces had agreed to the truce but
would confront any attacks by Hadi loyalists on battlefronts
which stretch across much of the impoverished country.
The Houthis say their campaign is aimed at defeating al
Qaeda militants based in Yemen and accuse Hadi's forces of
supporting the group.
Arab planes bombed for a second day in a row the vast
compound in the capital Sanaa which is home to ex-president
Saleh, a key player in Yemen's political crisis whose loyalists
in the army fight on the Houthis' side.
Saleh, a wily political operator, appeared unscathed and
stood before the ruins of his political residence to taunt Saudi
Arabia in remarks televised by his TV channel, Yemen Today.
"It isn't just me who is being targeted but every citizen
... This aggression is cowardly. Go ahead and come by land,
we'll make a welcome for you," Saleh, wearing sunglasses, said
calmly.
Arab air strikes also hit weapons caches at a military base
and a presidential palace in the southern city of Aden, the
epicentre of fighting for more than six weeks, and southern
fighters questioned the proposed pause.
"We doubt that the Houthis would stick to a ceasefire or
truce because they have repeatedly broken political commitments
they have made in the past," a pro-Hadi militiaman in the city
told Reuters.
The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday it had dropped 55
tons of food and medical supplies over the city, in the largest
such airdrop by a coalition country since the campaign began.
In a sign that the alliance was gaining some support, the
Saudi official news agency SPA said on Sunday that an
unspecified number of Malaysian forces had arrive in the kingdom
to support the mission, without providing any more details.
There was no immediate Malaysian comment on the report.
TRAPPED
The Houthis' acceptance of a truce came as Saudi ground
forces conducted air strikes, fired artillery and launched at
least two dozen rockets on Saada province, a Houthi stronghold
on Saudi Arabia's southern border with Yemen.
Riyadh has urged civilians to evacuate the province, a call
that has drawn criticism from the United Nations.
"The indiscriminate bombing of populated areas, with or
without prior warning, is in contravention of international
humanitarian law," the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen
Johannes van der Klaauw said in a statement.
"The targeting of an entire governorate will put countless
civilians at risk."
International concern about the humanitarian situation has
grown as the strikes have killed more than 1,300 people, sent
locals fleeing from their homes and destroyed infrastructure,
leading to shortages of food, medicine and fuel.
Iranian news agency Tasnim said an aid ship would set sail
for the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Hodaida on Sunday, in
a move that will likely be blocked by the Saudi-led coalition.
Iran denies arming the Houthis, but the Sunni Muslim
monarchies leading the campaign believe Tehran is using the
Shi'ite Houthis to gain a foothold in the Arabian Peninsula and
have blocked previous aid flights.
Anwar Gargash, minister of state for foreign affairs for the
United Arab Emirates, welcomed the Houthis' acceptance of a
ceasefire and said he hoped it would lead to political talks.
"The Houthis acceptance of the truce offer is important.
Their realization that they are part of the diverse Yemeni
fabric and not a tool for regional influence is essential," he
wrote on his Twitter account.
Saleh and the Houthis have asked for a U.N.-backed political
dialogue, but their opponents say they have yet to make any
concessions and have called for them to end their military push
on Aden and Yemen's south.
As the fighting raged, Saleh said foreign intervention was
failing and that reconciliation could come only from within.
"Look for a solution to exit from your quagmire of killing
and destroying the Yemeni people. Stop drinking Yemeni blood and
let us solve our differences," he said on Sunday.
(Writing By Noah Browning and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Gareth
Jones and Sophie Walker)