* Houthis clash with southern militia in Taiz, Dalea
* Arab airstrikes hit Houthi-allied army base in capital
* U.N. says can not confirm report of delay to talks
ADEN/CAIRO, May 25 Heavy artillery clashes
between Yemen's dominant Houthi rebel group and local fighters
shook the southern cities of Taiz and Dalea on Monday, residents
said, and a Yemeni official said U.N. peace talks set for Geneva
later this week had been delayed.
Militiamen seized the main security directorate and
strategic mountaintop buildings from the Houthis in Dalea, a
bastion of a secessionist movement in Yemen's formerly
independent south, much of which has been destroyed in more than
two months of fighting.
Ten soldiers loyal to the Houthis and three southern
militiamen were killed, fighters and residents said.
In the southern city of Taiz, Houthi fighters pushed back
tribal and Islamist militiamen amid heavy street combat, and
Arab air raids hit a military base loyal to Houthis in the
capital Sanaa on Monday.
A Saudi-led coalition has been bombing the Iran-allied
Houthis for months and supporting Yemeni fighters opposing the
groups in battle lines drawn across the country. Saudi Arabia
and Gulf powers are concerned that the Houthi Shi'ite Muslim
movement's allegiance to Iran will give the Islamic Republic a
foothold in the Arabian Peninsula.
Yemen's exiled government in Saudi Arabia led by President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has demanded the Houthis recognise its
authority and withdraw from Yemen's main cities -- two points
demanded by a U.N. Security Council resolution last month.
Those demands may have pushed back a U.N.-sponsored
negotiations set for Geneva on May 28.
"The Geneva meeting has been indefinitely postponed because
the Houthis did not indicate their commitment to implement the
U.N. Security Council resolution," Sultan al-Atwani, an aide to
President Hadi, told Reuters by telephone from Riyadh.
"Also, what is happening on ground -- the attacks on Aden,
Taiz, Dalea and Shabwa makes it difficult to go to Geneva," he
added, naming southern provinces that have become war zones.
Ahmad Fawzi, spokesman for the U.N. in Geneva, said he could
not confirm the reports of a delay to talks, saying that plans
were still underway for negotiations to start on Thursday.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo, Mohammed Mukhashaf in
Aden and Tom Miles in Geneva; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)