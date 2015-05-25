* Sunni militia largely oust Houthis from Dalea -residents
* U.N. peace talks set for May 28 postponed -Yemeni official
(Updates with Houthi reverses in southern city of Dalea)
By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari
ADEN/CAIRO, May 25 Local Sunni Muslim militia
ejected Shi'ite Houthi rebels from much of the southern Yemeni
city of Dalea on Monday, residents and combatants said,
inflicting the first significant setback on the Iranian-backed
rebels in two months of civil war.
Dalea had been a bastion of southern secessionists in Yemen
before the Houthis took widespread control of the city in arch,
after having seized the capital Sanaa in the north in September,
toppling President Abd-Rabbu Mansour, and then thrust into the
centre and south of the Arabian Peninsula country.
After two months of fighting in which much of Dalea has been
destroyed, Sunni fighters on Monday turned the tide by seizing a
key military base and the main security directorate in the city,
militia sources and local residents said. Twelve Sunni fighters
and 40 Houthi rebels were killed, they said.
"In intense fighting lasting from dawn until this afternoon,
the southern resistance succeeded in cleansing our city of
Houthi elements," a front-line militiaman told Reuters.
Eyewitnesses said local forces in Dalea, which has an
estimated population of 90,000, were backed by weeks of air
strikes on Houthi positions as well as weapons drops which
intensified in recent days.
A Saudi-led coalition has been bombing the Houthis and
allied loyalists of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh for two
months while backing Sunni combatants along a jumbled series of
battlefronts.
The Houthis, however, appear to remain the strongest faction
in the civil war, retaining the edge in the main contested
regions of central and south Yemen. The Houthis say they are
fighting to root out corrupt officials and Sunni militants.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter bordering Yemen
to the north, and fellow Gulf Arabs worry that the Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi movement's allegiance to Iran will give the
Islamic Republic a foothold in the Arabian Peninsula.
In the southern city of Taiz, residents said Houthi fighters
pushed back Sunni tribal and Islamist militiamen in heavy street
combat, and that shelling hit a fuel storage tank which set off
an explosion, killing 10 people.
With ground combat worsening, a Yemeni official said
U.N.-sponsored peace talks set to be held in Geneva on May 28
had been postponed.
Yemen's exiled government in Saudi Arabia led by Hadi has
demanded the Houthis recognise its authority and withdraw from
Yemen's main cities -- two points demanded by a U.N. Security
Council resolution last month.
"The Geneva meeting has been indefinitely postponed because
the Houthis did not indicate their commitment to implement the
Security Council resolution," Sultan al-Atwani, an aide to Hadi,
told Reuters by telephone from Riyadh.
"Also, what is happening on ground -- the attacks on Aden,
Taiz, Dalea and Shabwa makes it difficult to go to Geneva," he
added, naming southern provinces that have become war zones.
Ahmad Fawzi, a U.N. spokesman in Geneva, said he could not
confirm the reports of a delay to talks, saying that plans were
still under way for negotiations to start on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva; Writing by Noah
Browning; Editing by Mark Heinrich)