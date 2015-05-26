CAIRO/ADEN, Yemen May 26 Seven members of a
family were killed in an overnight strike by Saudi-led warplanes
on a border village in northern Yemen, residents said, as heavy
clashes erupted across the frontier after Houthi fire killed one
Saudi citizen.
In southern Yemen, the Saudi-led airforce launched nearly 20
raids on Houthi fighters in the port city of Aden, while
fighters allied with exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
made advances near the Houthi-controlled al-Anad military base.
Saudi-led forces have been targeting fighters of the
Iranian-allied Houthi group and supporters of former President
Ali Abdullah Saleh since in March, part of a campaign to restore
Hadi to power.
Residents of the al-Mohssam village, in the northern Hajjah
province, said two children and five men and women from the same
family were killed in the overnight raid on their home.
A spokesman for the coalition was not immediately available
for comment, but the alliance says it only targets Houthi
militias and forces loyal to Saleh.
A spokesman for the Saudi civil service in the southern city
of Najran said one citizen was killed and five wounded by
projectiles fired from Yemen.
Saudi forces had earlier pounded the Houthis after fighters
from the group attacked Jabal Tweileq, a hilltop on the Saudi
side of the border.
The United Nations has said that more than 1,870 people have
been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the conflict since
March 19.
SOUTH AND CENTRAL YEMEN
In the southern city of Aden, residents and fighters said
that Saudi-led planes conducted up to 18 sorties over Houthi
forces in Khor Maksar and Crater, and that columns of smoke were
seen rising over the areas hit.
The Saudi-led air force also provided cover for fighters
allied with Hadi known as the Southern Popular Resistance (SPR)
as they captured al-Anad junction, a strategic intersection
north of Aden from the Houthis fighters, residents and local
fighters said.
They said at least six Houthis fighters were killed in the
clashes with SPR forces after the southern fighters received
reinforcements from Radfan area in the southern Lahj province.
In the central al-Dhalea province, residents said they had
had the first night without fighting after the city of Dhalea
was recaptured by local SPR fighters the day before, regarded as
the Houthis' first significant setback in two months.
But residents warned that the Houthis had summoned
reinforcements from the Yarim area in Lahj province apparently
to try to recapture Dhalea.
