CAIRO May 27 Arab air strikes on an area across Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen on Wednesday killed at least 30 people, most of them civilians, residents of the area said.

The attacks hit a district where tribesmen loyal to Yemen's Houthi militia have been fighting the kingdom's ground forces, in border clashes which are escalating a two-month war.

"Houthi gunmen were attacking Saudi border positions from this area but the coalition's planes failed to hit the fighters and bombed civilians," one resident told Reuters by phone.