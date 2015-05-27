Earnings, data, politics push buoyant European shares higher
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)
CAIRO May 27 Arab air strikes on an area across Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen on Wednesday killed at least 30 people, most of them civilians, residents of the area said.
The attacks hit a district where tribesmen loyal to Yemen's Houthi militia have been fighting the kingdom's ground forces, in border clashes which are escalating a two-month war.
"Houthi gunmen were attacking Saudi border positions from this area but the coalition's planes failed to hit the fighters and bombed civilians," one resident told Reuters by phone. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)
CAPE TOWN, May 4 A South African court will hear a claim on May 18 involving a seized Moroccan ship that the Polisario movement in Western Sahara complained was carrying phosphate taken illegally from the disputed territory.