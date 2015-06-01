SANAA, June 1 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition launched air strikes on Monday against Yemen's Houthi
militia positions in the north, centre and south of the country,
residents said.
Saudi planes and artillery bombed the Iran-allied group's
northern stronghold province of Saada, which borders the
Kingdom, and air strikes hit suburbs of the southern port of
Aden on the Arabian sea.
An Arab alliance has been bombing the fighters for more than
two months in a bid to restore Yemen's exiled president
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, currently in exile in Saudi Arabia, to
power.
The Sunni Muslim states are also concerned that the Shi'ite
rebels are a proxy for the influence of their archrival Iran in
impoverished Yemen.
The Houthis, who swept into Yemen's capital Sanaa in
September and fanned out across the country, say they are
winning a revolution against corrupt officials and hardline
Sunni militants.
Air strikes pounded military positions aligned with the
Houthis in Sanaa on Sunday, and residents reported the sounds of
constant explosions and anti-aircraft fire continuing into
Monday.
Warplanes dropped bombs on groups of Houthi fighters on the
outskirts of Aden, a bastion of support for president Hadi and
scene of heavy street fighting between the militiamen and local
fighters for over two months.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning;
editing by John Stonestreet)