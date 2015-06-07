(Updates with higher death toll, UN envoy)
SANAA, June 7 Saudi-led air strikes killed at
least 44 people during an air raid on the main headquarters of
the Yemeni army in central Sanaa on Sunday, the Houthi-run state
news agency Saba said.
The agency said that more than 100 people, including
civilians, were also wounded in the attack which also destroyed
private houses in Tahrir district in central Sanaa.
Residents had earlier said that four explosions shook the
compound, where soldiers allied with the Iranian-backed Houthi
group that dominates Yemen had gathered since Saturday evening
to get their pay cheques.
"More than 44 citizens were martyred and 100 others
including women and children, according to preliminary figures,"
the agency said.
The agency quoted a source at the Health Ministry as saying
that rescue teams where working to find people believed to be
still under the rubble of houses destroyed by the raids.
The escalation of the violence came despite progress toward
convening United Nations-backed peace talks this month in
Geneva. The exiled Yemeni government in Riyadh and the Houthis
have agreed to attend the talks which start on June 14.
United Nations special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh
Ahmed was in Oman for talks with the Omani minister of state for
foreign affairs aimed at preparing for the Geneva meeting, Omani
state news agency ONA reported on Saturday. Oman had been
mediating efforts to convene the Geneva talks.
Saudi-led forces have been pounding the Houthi group since
March 26 in a campaign aimed at restoring President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi to power.
Residents said Saudi-led aircraft also targeted other
military camps east and west of the capital but there was no
immediate word on casualties.
On Saturday, the Houthis and their army allies fired a Scud
missile into Saudi Arabia which the kingdom said it shot down.
It was the first reported use of a ballistic missile in the
conflict. The Saudi military said it had targeted the city of
Khamees Mushait in the kingdom's southwest and was intercepted
by two Patriot missiles.
Arab air strikes and shelling after the attack killed 38
Yemenis in provinces near Saudi Arabia, according to Saba
reports which could not be immediately confirmed.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh,
editing by Sami Aboudi and Jane Merriman)