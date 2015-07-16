REFILE-Taking a Toll: How Japan Post's big global bet unravelled
* Deal came ahead of Japan Post listing, surprised IPO bankers
ADEN, July 16 Several ministers and top intelligence officials touched down by helicopter in Yemen's war-torn southern city of Aden, Yemeni officials said, in the first visit by the exiled government based in Saudi Arabia in more than three months of war.
"(Exiled President) Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi delegated this group to return to Aden to work to prepare the security situation and ensure stability ahead of a revival of the institutions of state in Aden," one of the officials told Reuters.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Deal came ahead of Japan Post listing, surprised IPO bankers
SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, reported a 59 percent drop in profit on Tuesday as a massive seasonal dip in deliveries and a delayed satellite launch weighed on revenue.