ADEN, July 22 A Saudi military plane touched
down at Aden International Airport in southern Yemen on
Wednesday, an airport official said, first arrival of a flight
in almost four months at the war-ravaged port city.
"A Saudi military plane landed at Aden airport this
afternoon carrying weapons and military assistance to the
popular resistance forces, in the first flight there since March
25," the official said.
Local fighters backed up by air strikes from a Saudi-led
Arab alliance wrested the strategic city and its airport from
the country's dominant Houthi group last week and Yemen's
government in exile aims to turn Aden into its base to take back
more territory from the Iran-allied group.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)