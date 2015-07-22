ADEN, July 22 A Saudi military plane loaded with
arms for fighters loyal to Yemen's deposed president landed at
Aden airport on Wednesday,
an airport official said, the first flight to reach the
embattled port city in four months.
Saudi-backed militiamen meanwhile exchanged heavy artillery
fire with their Houthi foes in the northern approaches to Aden
on Wednesday.
The militiamen said they were advancing toward Anad air
base, Yemen's largest, 60 km (40 miles) north of Aden, and were
close to linking up with other anti-Houthi fighters nearing the
facility from its northern end.
The fighting and a near-blockade have pushed the
humanitarian situation in Yemen to the brink of disaster but
loyalist advances in Aden, scene of the heaviest combat, have
opened it up to aid and guns.
"A Saudi military plane landed at Aden airport this
afternoon carrying weapons and military assistance to the
popular resistance forces, in the first flight there since March
25," the airport official said.
Loyalist fighters backed by air strikes from a Saudi-led
Arab alliance wrested Aden, Yemen's main port, from the dominant
Houthi group last week and Yemen's government in exile aims to
turn Aden into its base to take back more territory from the
Iran-allied group.
The foreign intervention and war raging across the country
have killed over 3,600 people. Last week's loyalist gains were
heavily supported by Gulf Arab training, arms shipments and air
strikes.
Local fighters said 140 combat vehicles arrived from the
Gulf on Wednesday. A United Nations chartered ship carrying
500,000 litres of fuel and other goods also berthed safely in
Aden port on Wednesday, a World Food Programme spokeswoman said.
The war in Yemen has pitted Sunni Muslim Gulf states which
support the exiled government against the Shi'ite Houthis allied
to Iran. The Houthis took over the capital Sanaa in September
and President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fled to Aden in February
before leaving for Saudi Arabia as Houthi forces closed in on
the city.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)