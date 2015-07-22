ADEN, July 22 A Saudi navy chief paid a brief
surprise visit to Yemen's Aden on Wednesday, a Yemeni military
official said, arriving on the first aircraft to land at the
airport after four months of fighting forced its closure.
"The arrival of this aircraft bearing military aid is the
beginning of an airlift of aid and humanitarian supplies between
Saudi Arabia and Yemen," the Yemeni official quoted the Saudi
navy chief as saying.
