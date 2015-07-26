* Yemen ceasefire due to start on Sunday evening
* Houthis say not notified by U.N. about ceasefire
* Al-Anad air base in strategic southern location
* More than 3,500 killed in 4 months of war
By Mohammed Mukhashef and Mohammed Ghobari
ADEN/SANAA, July 26 Yemeni forces allied with a
Saudi-led coalition fought Houthi militia for control of the
country's largest air base north of Aden on Sunday, hours before
a humanitarian truce declared by the coalition was meant to
start, residents said.
The al-Anad base, 50 km (30 miles) from the southern port
city, has been held by the Iranian-allied Houthi movement for
much of a fourth-month-old civil war and commands the approaches
to Aden.
The Arab coalition on Saturday announced a ceasefire to take
effect at 11.59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday evening for five days
to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid.
The head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee,
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said in comments carried by the Saba
news agency that the group was not notified by the United
Nations about the ceasefire and would not form a position
towards it until then.
"There is no positive or negative stance until the United
Nations formally addresses us concerning the matter," he said.
The Iranian-allied Houthi movement accuses its
Saudi-supported foes of being in cahoots with Islamist militants
such as al Qaeda, something the coalition denies.
Houthi forces held up 16 trucks carrying humanitarian aid
from the World Food Programme through Yemen's Al Hudaydah
province to support displaced persons in the city of Taiz.
Four months of air raids and war have killed more than 3,500
people in the Arabian Peninsula state. Aden has suffered
especially, with severe shortages of fuel, food and medicine.
The Arab coalition, allied with southern secessionist
fighters, retook much of Aden last week in the first significant
ground victory in their campaign to end Houthi control over much
of Yemen and restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Houthi fighters and army units loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh captured Aden at the outset of the war, prompting
Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia, an ally along with the United
States.
Aden and other southern provinces have been largely
inaccessible to U.N. food aid, and about 13 million people --
over half the population -- are thought in dire need of food.
WARPLANES ATTACK
Coalition warplanes carried out raids near Sanaa late on
Saturday and shortly after dawn on Sunday, residents reported.
The targets included a military base near the city.
In the city itself, a bomb exploded underneath a passenger
bus, killing three people and wounding five in the southern
district of Dar Selm, police said. No further details were
immediately available.
Ali Ahmedi, a spokesman for anti-Houthi forces in Aden, said
they continued to fight Houthi forces at the al-Anad base and
had damaged aircraft, tanks and equipment stationed there.
Residents said forces of the so-called Southern Resistance,
a secessionist movement allied with the coalition, had taken
Sabr, a northern district of Aden. The residents reported 25
Houthis and 10 Southern Resistance fighters had been killed.
The Saudi-led coalition began its campaign on March 26,
striving to reverse months of advances by the Houthis after they
moved from their northern stronghold last year, capturing the
capital Sanaa and pushing south to Aden.
A senior Houthi commander, Abdul-Khaliq al-Houthi, was
captured on Saturday by the Southern Resistance, the
secessionist movement said on its official Twitter account.
Houthi officials could not immediately be contacted for
comment. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
Yemenis say Abdul-Khaliq al-Houthi, a brother of Houthi
leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, played an important role in the
militia's capture of Sanaa in September.
(Writing by Hadeel El Sayegh and William Maclean; Editing by
Angus MacSwan and David Evans)